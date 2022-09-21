Tencent Music Starts Hong Kong Stock Trading

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment, China’s largest online music company, made a slow but steady start Wednesday in trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The shares rose to HK$18.22 at the lunchtime trading session, an increase of HK$18.00 from their opening price. They trade under the number 1698.

The company has an existing listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Hong Kong’s debut is made through an introduction. This does not involve the issuance of new shares.

If the U.S. considers the company to be in violation of data security regulations, the secondary listing will allow the company reduce the possibility of being delisted.

Despite China and the U.S. announcing an agreement on the auditing of Chinese companies in recent weeks, they seem to have different interpretations of the agreement. With the Cold War raging, there are still many risks for Chinese companies who have share listings in the U.S.

The Hong Kong listing also makes Tencent Music’s shares more easily accessible to mainland Chinese investors, most of whom cannot trade the U.S. securities markets.

Majority owned by the giant Tencent games, video and social media group, Tencent Music operates music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. The platforms offer online music, online audio, and live streaming. “These [enable] music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music,”The company states.

“We will continue to expand the frontier of music entertainment, elevating its role in people’s lives and shaping the future of China’s digital music industry while sharing our success with all of our stakeholders,” said Cussion Pang, Tencent Music’s executive chairman, in a statement after the Hong Kong share listing.