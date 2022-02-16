TelevisaUnivision Sets Vix As Streaming Brand, With Subscription And Free Versions Launching This Year

TelevisaUnivision has announced Vix as its flagship streaming brand, with both subscription and free, ad-supported versions of it due to launch in the coming months.

The company unveiled the name this morning at the start of a virtual investor presentation.

Vix has been in the Univision fold since the company acquired it last February. At the time of that deal, the plan was to have it power domestic streaming outlet PrendeTV. As 2021 unfolded, Univision then set a merger with Grupo Televisa’s media arm. The latter merger closed in January.

The AVOD tier of Vix will launch March 31, with the subscription Vix+ making its debut in the second half of 2022. It will feature 40,000 hours of on-demand programming and 100 linear channels, including a new 24-7 sports offering, Zona TUDN.

Vix+ will have more than 50 original titles in the first year and a number of significant deals, including one with Salma Hayek.

Subscription pricing was not mentioned in the early part of the presentation.

The premise behind the investment in streaming is that Spanish-language viewers are under-served. Rival Telemundo has recently rolled out TPlus, a new programming brand for premium fare on parent NBCUniversal’s Peacock. Netflix has also made aggressive moves, cross-pollinating popular Spanish-language shows like Casa de Papel across its global footprint of 222 million subscribers.

Wade Davis, the former CFO of Viacom who led the buyout of Univision and is now CEO of TelevisaUnivision, kicked off the investor event with some opening remarks about the merger. “We’ve created a platform unlike anything on the planet,” he said, noting the reach to 100 million Spanish speakers daily across TV, radio, digital and streaming. “One of the most exciting things that will be created by this merger. … We’re on the cusp of launching something extraordinary.”

Davis promised a “massive capital commitment of billions of dollars on new Spanish-language content.” That level of spending is “multiples of what any other service spends in the language.

