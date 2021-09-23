Teletubbies reunite for new album ahead of 25th anniversary

The Teletubbies have reunited ahead of their 25th anniversary to release a new album – going head to head with Coldplay in the charts.

The popular children’s TV characters Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po, will celebrate the milestone in 2022.

Ready, Steady, Go will release 10 songs, which includes the title track single as well as Peekaboo.

Eight singles and accompanying music videos will be released by the Teletubbies every Saturday. The full album will be available starting October 15.

The release will see them compete with Coldplay on the charts as they release their ninth studio album Music Of The Spheres the following day.

The girl group beat the pop hit Teletubbies Say “Eh-oh!” to the Christmas number one spot in 1997 with their song Too Much.

The Teletubbies’ hit single, from their 1998 compilation Teletubbies – The Album, remained in the top 100 for 41 weeks and has sold more than 1.3 million copies.

The original children’s TV series aired from March 1997 to February 2001, with a revival airing from November 2015 to October 2018.

The series, in which the characters say “Eh Oh” and sport antennae on their heads, was designed to encourage young children to watch television creatively and to “nurture childhood development”.

The two have been in the news after Lil Nas X asked them via Twitter if they could appear on his next album. He also included images of the character photoshopped onto the album cover.

The US rapper, 22, replied: “alright bet! me and tinky winky on the hook, dipsy & po on the verses and we’ll let laa laa do the outro”.