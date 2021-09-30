Teletubbies’ home looks alike Luxury bungalow on the market for £1 million

A Teletubbies -style, the eco-friendly bungalow has gone on the market for more than £1million.

The rural property, located in the upmarket village of Burley in Wharfedale, near Bradford, West Yorks, is proving a hit with potential house buyers.

The three-bedroom, luxurious home has grass on the roof and sides.

The home’s top has windows that remind one of the Tubbytronic Superdome where 90s favorites Tinky Winky, Dipsy, and Laa-Laa lived.

It is being sold by estate agents Dacre, Son and Hartley and advertised on Rightmove for £1,195,000 and is described as a ‘unique and luxuriously appointed contemporary home.’

The property listing reads: “An exciting opportunity to acquire a unique and luxuriously appointed contemporary home.

“Thoughtfully planned and designed with extensive eco-friendly features whilst offering light, free-flowing accommodation commanding fantastic views across Wharfedale.

“Enjoying a discreet and private location on Burley in Wharfedale’s highly regarded Moor Lane.”

The property features a gated driveway, high-end appliances, and a master bedroom. It also has two guest bedrooms.

The living area is described as breathtaking and comes with a glass roof.

The listing continues: “The property enjoys a high degree of privacy and yet has the advantage of sweeping grounds incorporating an expansive terrace, lawns and small areas of woodland.”

Fan Lee Morris said: “Wow, now I could live there.” Another added: “If I could afford it, I’d be buying this.”

Ex-Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville built his own Teletubbies-Esque eco-house in 2010.

But the Sky Sports pundit was forced to slash the asking price on the £8million pad near Bolton last year because of a lack of interest in it.