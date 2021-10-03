Teens Are Being Trained to Drive 18-Wheelers Amid Truck Driver Shortage

Hiring teenagers might help with the nationwide truck driver shortage, but you still don’t generally see them behind the wheel of a big rig. Now that’s changing.

Inside Edition spoke to a California 17-year-old, named Isabella, as she trained behind the wheel.

She’s one of several teens at Patterson High School who are participating in one of the first truck-driving programs for high schoolers in the U.S.

“There is a huge need. We’re short about 63,000 drivers today,” instructor Dave Dein said.

Isabella says her mom is a little worried.

“My mom was more nervous overall, ‘cause the idea of truck driving scares her ‘cause of all the reckless drivers on the road,” she said.

She’s getting a hands-on lesson in truck maintenance and safety.

To prepare them for the real road, they spend 30 hours in a driving simulator.