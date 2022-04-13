Teenage Olympic Sailor Eya Guezguez Dies in Boat Accident

Tunisian Olympic sailor Eya Guezguez died in a training incident, according to an IOC announcement on Monday.

Seventeen-year-old Guezguez and her twin sister, Sarra, were training was with their national team on Sunday when their boat capsized.

According to BBC, Tunisian Olympic Committee President Mehrez Boussayan told local media that the twins’ coach was alongside them in a speedboat at the time at of the incident, said to be due to strong winds.

The coach helped Sarra escape the tangled rigging before finding and attempting CPR for Eya. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, according to BBC.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said in a statement that he was shocked by the news.

“She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes’ generation,” Bach said.

“Eya Guezguez’s participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia.”

The Tunisian Olympic Committee released a statement, saying: “May God have mercy on the deceased, grant her eternal rest in paradise, and grant her family and relatives and the entire sports family a beautiful patience and solace.”