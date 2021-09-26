Teen Wolf: What The Cast Is Up To Now

Tyler Posey (Scott McCall)

As the lead, Scott McCall, in Teen Wolf, everyone knew who Tyler Posey’s character was, and after his time as the teenage werewolf, Posey went on to star in a few films and TV shows. In terms of film, he had a role in the horror movie, Truth or Dare, the romantic comedy, The Last Summer, and the zombie film, Alone in 2020.

With television, Posey has taken his talents to guest star in several shows, such as Elena of Avalor, Hell’s Kitchen, Jane the Virgin, and more. He also has a recurring role in the comedy series, Now Apocalypse, and a main role in the anthology slasher series, Scream: Resurrection. Currently, he is voicing Tony Toretto in the animated series, Fast & Furious Spy Racers.

He is going to be in two upcoming films, titled Brut Force and Oshie, so keep an eye out for the former star of Teen Wolf in theaters soon enough.