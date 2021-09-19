Teen Mom star Vee Rivera shows off her incredible figure and tattoo in bikini while on vacation with husband Jo

TEEN Mom star Vee Rivera looked stunning on her ‘baecation’ with hubby Jo.

The 28-year-old shared a photo of herself in a chic bikini, looking happy and relaxed as she soaked up the rays in Montego.

4 Teen Mom 2 star Vee Rivera looked smoking hot while on vacation with husband Jo Credit: Instagram/Vee Rivera

Vee stood on terrace looking off into the distance while sipping her mimosa, and the tropical beach waters behind her.

A cafe-colored cut-out crop top was paired with a graphic print, high waisted bikini.

The summertime outfit showed off her incredible figure, and allowed fans to see her stomach tattoo.

“I get my light right from the source ☀️🏖,” Vee captioned this post.

Her beach look was a hit with fans who ran to her and told her that she looked stunning.

“killin’ it Bori 🔥,” One Instagram fan commented:

Another added: “Omg 🔥you are so the cutest.”

And a third wrote: “Sizzling hot dang girl.”

Vee took to her Instagram Story on Friday to post a sweet selfie with Jo as they kicked off their Jamaican holiday.

While smiling big, Vee leaned forward toward her husband while posing with a soft smile.

Jo, 29, wore blue and white patterned button ups and a gray baseball cap while the mother-of-one kept it casual.

“Baecation ready,” The bottom of the post featured a sticker with brightly colored text.

The MTV star continued to document the couple’s journey to Jamaica on her Instagram Story by sharing snaps inside of the Philadelphia International Airport, as well as a video revealing her Starbucks order.

Once at their destination, Vee posted a video from the balcony of their hotel which included gorgeous views of the Caribbean Sea.

Vee and Jo tied the knot in 2011 following his split from Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 29.

Kailyn shares Isaac, 11 years old, with Vee and Vivi, five years with Vee.

Kailyn and Vee share a baby daddy but have forged strong friendships over the years. They host the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast together.

However, that doesn’t mean they never get into arguments.

Previously, the duo reunited after a brief falling out during a nasty feud.

Vee later put some of the rumors to rest, explaining: “They like immediately think it’s over Jo, but Jo has nothing to do with this. Unfortunately, it was something that happened really long ago, and I totally regret it.”

Kailyn chimed in: “But I just found out. So I just needed some time to process it, and then I kind of reverted back to how I felt when I kind of found out…

“It was just like a little bit of a mess, and you guys will see a lot of it on Teen Mom. We kind of want to leave as much as we can of it to the show mainly because more details will come out..”

The friends proved they made up when they joined forces to poke fun at Jo by spoofing an iconic scene from the Teen Mom 2 which had the dad of two telling Kailyn she “should be in a cave.”

4 The happy couple are on ‘baecation’ in Jamaice Credit: Instagram/Vee Rivera

4 Vee and Jo share daughter Vivi, five, and Jo is dad to Isaac, 11, with ex Kailyn Lowry Credit: Facebook

4 Jo and Vee married in 2011 Credit: Instagram/Vee Rivera

Teen Mom star Vee Rivera shares rare video with husband Jo as the couple kick off their vacation together