Teen Mom spin-off show leaves location neighbors ‘furious’ & ’embarrased to have their community associated with trash’

THE Teen Mom spinoff show has left their location neighbors “furious” and are reportedly “embarrased to have their community associated with trash.”

The MTV spinoff show continues to go through highs and lows ever since production began.

The locals claimed to be upset that their quiet town has been overrun by reality stars, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

A resident claimed to the site: “They’ve set up these bright production lights all around the lake and they shine into resident’s homes at all hours of the night.

“At first, security was telling locals that they were filming a ‘family documentary.'”

Another angry local supposedly took to the Nextdoor message board and ranted: “We should all be embarrassed to have our community associated with this trash.”

The cast has been made up of Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant stars.

All the reality star moms are expected to stay together in San Diego County, and attend therapy.

FARRAH’S RETURN

Farrah Abraham, 30, joined the series – which was first reported by PEOPLE – and was pictured with the camera crew.

Farrah was last seen on the Teen Mom show back in 2017.

She allegedly got into a physical fight with the other stars when she stepped onto the location, while the other castmates reportedly had no idea about her arrival.

A source claimed to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup: “The producers didn’t tell the other cast that Farrah was coming because they wanted a big reaction.

“One of the Teen Mom OG Girls actually flipped some furniture in an act of anger. Another girl threw something [toward Farrah] and it hit a different cast member on accident. It was complete chaos.”

The two cast members involved in Farrah’s brawl were apparently not the same reality stars she had clashed with, according to the outlet.

‘GANGED UP ON’

Another confrontation allegedly took place on set between Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, 27, her sister Brittany, 29, and Jade Cline, 24.

Ashley claimed on Instagram: “I was ganged up on and people tried to get physical with me. It was the opposite.

“So let’s all tell the truth cause when the footage airs, someone is going to look like a liar.”

Briana’s mother, Roxanne, claimed the girls had to be broken up after coming to blows.

It was recently reported that Maci Bookout, 30, and Amber Portwood, 31, and Amber’s ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, 34, have also joined the lineup.

WHAT WAS HER INVITED?

Recently, Jennelle Evans, 30, shared in a TikTok video that she had reportedly been invited to the spinoff as well.

Jenelle captioned her short clip: “When they invite you to a Teen Mom Special in CA then no response for a month….”

Jenelle lip-synced herself to the audio: “And now my guard is back up… I trust no one.”

She had been fired from Teen Mom 2 back in May 2019 after her husband David Eason shot and killed the family french bulldog, Nugget.

