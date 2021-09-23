Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee reveals son Broncs, 5, was born with THREE holes in his heart and spent one month in hospital

MACKENZIE McKee has revealed her son Broncs was born with three holes in his heart and spent one month in hospital.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, opened up about her five-year-old’s devastating health issues after being slammed for “babying” him.

6 Mackenzie McKee has revealed her son Broncs was born with three holes in his heart Credit: Instagram

6 He stayed in hospital for a month and she couldn’t hold him for a week Credit: Instagram

6 Broncs had to have physical and speech therapy to help him walk and talk Credit: Instagram

Mackenzie wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Please stop self-diagnosing him and telling me what my son has and trust that I as his mother take him to doctors, specialist etc

“And please stop teeth-shaming. We visit our dentist regularly and brush our teeth routinely.”

The reality star – who shares Broncs, daughter Jaxie, seven, and son Gannon, 10, with husband Josh – then went into detail about Broncs’ complicated birth.

HEALTH CRISIS

Sharing a photo of him as a newborn lying in hospital with tubes in his chest, she wrote; “”Broncs was born 10.1oz, five weeks earlier and I had a lot of diabetic complications.

He had three holes in the heart and was taken from me as soon as he emerged.

I wasn’t informed he was alive for eight hour. He was unconscious for seven days. He was kept in the NICU for a month.

“When he finally got to come home, we were told the heart medication could possibly mess with his baby teeth and they were right.”

Mackenzie stated that Mackenzie had been checked for dwarfism during his first two years of life, as his legs were shorter than his head.

🍼 Follow all our latest news & stories on Teen Mom.

She said Broncs couldn’t stand or walk for 18 months and they did “lots of therapy” to get him moving.

He was also referred to speech therapy. His hearing loss continued to be a problem.

MTV’s star stated that he was being shamed for having to babysit him. However, when you lose a child almost immediately, it is easy to do this.

He literally never left my side. No daycare or nothing

“So if you all expected him to process this and go to school being a perfect child… come on.”

PROGRESS IN CLASS

She added that Broncs has made a lot of progress in school and his teachers often call him a “good, gentle kid” in class.

Mackenzie’s posts are coming after months of backlash against Broncs’ behavior and appearance.

Last summer, cruel trolls claimed the youngster looked like he had “rotten teeth” and “possibly cancer”.

Earlier this year, he was branded a “bad kid” for biting his teacher in school and pooping on the floor of her garage.

BEHAVIORAL ISSUES

During an Teen Mom OG episode in April, Mackenzie explained that Broncs was missing his dad Josh while he was in Oklahoma.

“Broncs is having some behavior issues. He bit his teacher and drew blood, and I can’t get a hold of Josh to talk to him about it. He went to work. He went on a hunting trip,” She agreed.

Mackenzie added that she doesn’t understand why her “sweet Broncs” is having such challenges.

She concluded: “It’s times like this where I wish Josh was here. It’s just been really rough with Broncs. He’s got to have therapy. He’s got to have help.”

6 She hit out trolls who accused him of having ‘rotten teeth’ Credit: Instagram

6 His heart medication ‘messed with’ his baby teeth (seen, Mackenzie’s husband Josh) Credit: Instagram

6 She explained why she had ‘babied’ him in the past Credit: Instagram

Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee struggles with Bronc’s behaviour as he poops on floor during work meeting