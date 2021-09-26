Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry fires back at trolls after she was slammed for incorrectly strapping son Creed, 1, in car seat

TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry has fired back at trolls after she was slammed for incorrectly strapping son Creed, 1, in car seat.

The Teen Mom 2 star faced backlash last week after sharing a video of her four sons and a friend in the car as they left the house on an outing.

Kailyn has hit back at trolls who mom-shamed her

She was less than impressed when they came at her for the car seat she chose for her son

Kailyn, 29, was criticised after she showed all five kids piled in the back seat, with her two youngest Lux, four, and Creed, one, strapped into their car seats in the middle row.

Now the strong mum has hit back by posting another car shot and captioning it: “We were parked & waiting, please don’t comment about seating.”

Fans felt sorry for her, with one commenting: “It’s so sad that you have to ask that, why can’t people just mind their business and enjoy the pictures.”

The drama began last week when one fan in particular re-shared the photo to their own page, @teenmom.tea.

The user slammed Kailyn by writing: “Don’t want to ‘mom shame’ but I doubt her newly 1 year old is above the weight and height requirement to front sit.”

They added the statement: “In other news, fans are wondering why Kail has creed front facing already,” to the caption, inciting anger in the comments section.

“CAR SEAT SAFETY IS NOT A PARENTING CHOICE. THINK she’d know that by her fourth kid,” one ranted.

“I truly believe you can’t ‘mom shame’ when it comes to safety. Property car seat safety isn’t a parenting choice” another agreed.

A third reasoned: “It’s not mom shaming, it’s flat out unsafe,” while a fourth contributed: “I worked in a baby store all throughout college. You are right.”

The Teen Mom star was hurt by the comments

5 Kailyn dotes on her kids and defended herself on Instagram @kaillowry

