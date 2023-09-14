Teen Mom Kailyn Lowerry leaks a video that shows a baby bump, leading fans to believe she is expecting twins.

In a social media post, Kailyn lowry of TEEN Mom appeared to show her stomach bump accidentally.

After months of speculation, fans have speculated that MTV’s alumna is pregnant with twins.

5 Kailyn lowry of Teen Mom fame appeared to have slipped and revealed her growing baby. Dario A. Alequin of The Central Recorder

5 A star made a home video in front of an enormous mirror /Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn (31), shared on Instagram a video showing several products that she added to her makeup bag.

She took notes as she cleaned the space and added new items.

The mirror in front her would sometimes pick her up and show her fans, even though the camera was not pointing at her.

In recent months, Teen Mom’s alumna has been hiding a lot of her online body image. This fuels speculation that she is pregnant.

Kailyn panned her camera over to show herself in a chair sitting behind the vanity.

She was dressed in a black shirt and seemed to have a round, rounded stomach.

Fans have noticed her brief appearance, even though it was only a partial body.

Instagram user commented: “the bump”, with the heart-eye emoticon.

“Not hiding your baby bump anymore, huh?? A second person said, “Girl that is ur own business.”

The third person said: “Hmmmmm when will you finally admit to being a mom now ??????”

One person said “That pregnancy bump” to another.

Kailyn and her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera share a son, Isaac.

She also shares a son with Chris Lopez, Lux and Creed with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

It was rumored that she welcomed another baby – her fifth in 2022.

In a episode from 2022, Kailyn confirmed the birth of a baby. podcast Baby Mothers No Drama

Exclusively, The U.S. Sun revealed the name of this baby as Rio. He was reportedly born last November.

There have been rumors that since then she is pregnant with twins.

BUMPIN ALONG

Kailyn, a podcaster from the UK was seen last week outside her studio with what looked like a pregnancy bump.

According to photos obtained by U.S. Sun.com, the model was dressed in a tight tank-top and shorts.

She was pregnant. Fans thought it might be more than one child.

Kailyn appeared on TikTok in a number of tight-top videos.

However, she did not reveal her whole body.

Kailyn retaliated against the critics a few days after they surfaced.

Kayla, a guest on the podcast who is famous for sending hilarious emails as sign-offs to her messages, was also interviewed.

In a video shared on Instagram by Kailyn, she asked: “How do I say to someone professionally that they are a member of a cave?”

She said: “It’s just to be sure.”

Kayla’s suggestion: “I’d say that it’d be good to spend some time reflecting on your own decisions.”

Kailyn replied: “But, where would we put the ‘cave part’?”

The caption for the video is:[Kayla] “This episode has taught me so many things.”

5 She was spotted with what appeared to be a bump on her during an outing a few days earlier. Dario A. Alequin of The Central Recorder

5 Kailyn replied to the haters who criticized her on social media in response to her body image and children /Kailyn Lowry