Teen Mom Jenelle Evans insists she’s eating healthy and shows off avocado breakfast after chowing down on burgers

TEEN Mom Jenelle Evans insisted that she was eating healthy and showed off her avocado breakfast after she had been chowing down on burgers.

Jenelle, 29, shared the ingredients behind her breakfast in an Instagram story.

5 Jenelle Evans showed off her bowl of avocado breakfast

5 Jenelle Evans was spotted eating a burger /Jenelle Evans

The Teen Mom 2 star smiled at the camera as she showed off her almost empty bowl of avocados.

She had dipped “squeezed lemon” over the pieces of the large berry.

The reality star added a dash of “sea salt” and sprinkled in some “peppercorn.”

Jenelle captioned the snapshot: “Still keeping up with eating healthy.”

EATING BURGERS

Recently, the former TV star indulged herself in burgers and tater tots while out with her husband, David Eason, and their kids.

Jenelle and David share their 4-year-old daughter Ensley, as he also helps raise her sons Jace, 11, and Kaiser, seven.

The MTV star had gone off her eating habits according to a video that circulated on Reddit.

In the clip, Jennelle was seen as she devoured a burger and tater tots.

The mother of three had been at a family outing at the lake with David and her three kids.

At one point in the video, the married couple cheered with their burger buns and leaned in for a kiss,

The children are in the background as they were eating their lunch.

The couple made fun of their belly fat by patting their full stomachs as they continued to chow down.

Jenelle then focused the camera on the three kids, who were sitting on the ground while consuming their burgers and snacks.

When Kaiser asked his mother why she was filming him, she responded: “Because you’re cute.”

Kaiser then added: “I love you” to his mother and David.

Jenelle said: “”So we ate burgers and everyone’s happy.”

The family’s newly adopted dog, Rosie – who she recently announced is pregnant – was also spotted perched nearby the food.

‘EATING HEALTHIER’

The MTV mom had previously credited her recent weight loss due to her “healthier” food choices.

She had excluded fast food, bread, and soda from her diet.

While sharing three photos of herself wearing a white leopard bikini, Jenelle wrote alongside the snaps: “Eating healthier lately! Cut out a lot of fast food, soda, and bread.

“I haven’t been trying, but I am losing weight without working out! Feeling great lately.

“Focusing more on my mental health and body has been more than amazing and very rewarding in my opinion.”

BEING BLOCKED?

Recently, the Teen Mom star was recently accused of blocking her fan, who sparked a furious debate in the comments section of a Reddit post

The fan reportedly went on to reveal that she had been “blocked” by the MTV mom after she spotted “beer bottles in her car” and reached out to ask her about it.

The mystery Redditor added: “Also, Jenelle blocked me for asking about the beer bottles in her car,” alongside a series of laughing faces.

5 Jenelle Evans and David Eason pictured together /Jenelle Evans

5 Jenelle Evans pictured with her kids

5 Jenelle Evans said she was ‘focusing more on my mental health and body’ / Jenelle Evans

