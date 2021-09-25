Teen Mom Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason brings GUN to Walmart before crashing car with daughter Ensley, 4, in it

JENELLE Evans’ husband David Eason brought a gun to Walmart, before crashing their car on the way home.

Teen Mom 2 alumni, David Eason, 29, captured the terrifying moment Ensley, 4, and Ensley were seated in the back of the car.

Jenelle filmed the “chaotic” day in a video titled “Crash and drama” for her YouTube channel.

David and Ensley, MTV alumni, were shopping at Walmart when David’s gun was visible in its holster on his hip.

While waiting at the supermarket checkout counter, the 33-year old – who killed Jenelle’s dog and shot it himself – showed the gun to Ensley.

David drove the couple home with Jenelle riding in the passenger seat, Ensley in the rear, and David driving Jenelle.

TERRIFYING COLLISION

Jenelle was talking about what they had bought from Walmart, when their car jolted and she yelled, “Oh my God!”

The camera dropped from her hands during the crash as she and Ensley ducked out of view.

David could be heard saying, “My fault,” out of shot, before Jenelle regained control of her phone and said sarcastically to the camera: “Great.”

She addressed the terrifying accident the next morning, saying: “Yesterday was the most chaotic day for me ever. It was a minor fender bender.

“We have insurance, she [the other driver] has insurance.”

She shared photos from their white truck, which had only minor damage to its fender and the other car’s vehicle, which had more damage around the front wheel.

The mother-of-3 said that it was David’s fault. He did look back twice in the video. He didn’t seem to be looking at all.

“Yeah that happened and we have to deal with that. We’re all fine, everyone’s safe.”

CAR TROUBLES

Jenelle claimed the other driver wasn’t too annoyed about the crash and that her tattoo artist husband even offered to tattoo them in the future.

“The girl was pretty cool. She was pissed off at first that we hit her but then her husband ended up coming,” She stated.

“Once he got there… he’s a tattoo artist. He was like, ‘If you ever need a tattoo,’… They knew it was an accident on both our parts.”

The gun David brought to a supermarket was a concern. He also got in a car accident with his daughter.

“Psychos like David walk around everywhere with guns. It’s absolutely insane,” Reddit user Reddit critic posted this.

FAN BACKLASH

Another added: “As an American I’ll never be able to comprehend that you can just go to the supermarket with a gun. The thought is terrifying.”

Reflecting on the car accident, one viewer posted: “All I can think about is the position Ensley’s head was in. I hope she’s OK.”

Another raged: “They didn’t even look back to see if their kid was ok which, you know, a parent would do!”

David – who Farrah Abraham recently branded “violent and threatening” – has a history of aggression.

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after David shot and killed her French bulldog Nugget.

He claimed that Nugget bit Ensley’s face and he had shot him.

The shooting led to Jenelle’s kids being temporarily taken away by the CPS.

Back in April, he sparked outrage after threatening to “smack” Ensley for her claims that he killed a baby chick.

HISTORY OF AGGRESSION

A video which surfaced online showed Ensley wandering over to a chicken coop in the family yard.

She said: “Hey, remember you killed a baby chick? Don’t kill them again. Then I’ll be so mad.”

David replied: “No I did not. I will smack you in the mouth.”

Last September, he killed and ate the family’s pet goat Elvis, who they had reared from birth.

The reality star, who previously called the goat “my baby,” then posted a graphic image of Elvis’ severed head in the trash.

Jenelle and David share Ensley, their daughter. Jace, eleven, and Kaiser, seven, are also her children.

