Teen Mom Jade Cline shares quote about ‘not being valued’ & ‘appreciated’ months after split from baby daddy Sean Austin

TEEN Mom Jade Cline shared a quote about “not being valued” and not “appreciated” enough just months after her split from her baby daddy Sean Austin.

Jade, 24, had shared an emotional and cryptic quote in a deleted Instagram Story.

The quote read: “What is not okay is staying somewhere you’re not valued and appreciated.

“That’s not okay.”

THE SPLIT

Back in April, the Teen Mom 2 star had split from her baby daddy, who fans have claimed to have spotted on Tinder.

During an Instagram Q&A session, a fan had asked: “Are you single?”

The MTV star replied: “Yasssss” alongside a tongue-out laughing face emoji.

Another follower wanted to know: “Are you and Sean broken up because I saw him on Tinder earlier?”

The 24-year-old reality star responded: “IM SCREAMINGGGGG. They can have him lmaooooooo,” and added a slew of laughing face emojis.

The Tinder account – which is verified with a blue tick – had a photo of the 27-year-old baby daddy from his photoshoot with Jade and listed “music, art, festivals, gaming and shopping” as his interests.

Jade and Sean had sparked rumors in March that they secretly got married as she showed off a ring on her left hand during their Las Vegas trip.

However, Jade had shut down any speculation that they eloped and wrote: “LOL I never got married.”

She also deleted any traces of Sean from her Instagram feed – including their recent sexy photoshoot – and shared a series of cryptic posts on Twitter.

Jade posted: “The right decisions sometimes aren’t the easiest and it sucks but whatever lol,” and added: “Just know I’m doing me.”

The former couple shares their three-year-old daughter Kloie.

GONE BLONDE

Then in September, Jade had dyed her trademark dark hair to bleach blond.

In a series of edited selfies, the MTV mom looked completely different.

The MTV mom showed off her lighter locks, which were parted at the middle and had loose waves.

The mother-of-1 enhanced her features by using heavy contouring and smokey eye makeup.

While relaxing on a sunbed by a pool, the TV personality star smiled at the camera.

Her stunning transformation was praised by her fans who flooded the comments.

‘IT’S EVEN WORSE’

Back in February, Jade was in recovery from a “painful” Brazilian butt lift surgery and liposuction on her neck.

Jade said during an episode: “The pain in my a** and legs and back is f**king excruciating. I can’t even sleep. I can’t get comfortable.

“It’s even worse than I thought.”

During the Teen Mom reunion special, Jade broke down in tears as she admitted she thought she was “going to die” and “was blue from lack of oxygen” after her plastic surgery.

Jade thanked her co-star Briana DeJesus for nursing her back to health after having gone under the knife.

