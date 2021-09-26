Teen Mom Farrah Abraham hits the red carpet with daughter Sophia after being called a ‘bad mom’ over preteen’s red hair

TEEN Mom Farrah Abraham walked the red carpet with her daughter Sophia after being called a “bad mom” over allowing the preteen to dye her hair red.

Farrah showed off her 12-year-old’s new red streaks back in August, sparking backlash from critics who felt Sophia was a little too young for the makeover.

The mother-daughter duo strutted the red carpet over the weekend both showcasing their recently dyed locks.

Sophia sported the fiery strands through her dark hair, with a black knee-length dress and leather boots.

The former Teen Mom 2 star modeled her new platinum blonde hairdo styled in long waves.

Farrah matched her daughter’s ensemble donning a black body-hugging cocktail dress, and heels with bows on them.

MATURING TOO FAST

The appearance comes after fans slammed the TV star for “encouraging” her child to look older than she is after she showed off the youngster’s new hairstyle.

Farrah posted a TikTok video of Sophia wearing a crop top and high-waisted jeans while at the hair salon.

After the video circulated on Reddit, one user commented: “I can’t help but think Farrah is encouraging her to act/dress much older than she is. She is 12 years old.”

Another added: “Sophia is such a beautiful young lady. I hope she gets far away from the toxicity that is Farrah and her family.”

A third wrote: “Well, I was the same when I was 12, but my dad would never let me the leave the house with showing skin lol.”

The 30-year-old’s parenting has been under question for a while after the MTV star was bashed for bringing the young adolescent to an “inappropriate” yacht party.

Farrah also admitted in her new book, Dream Twenties: Self Guided Self Help Memoir, that she has dealt with CPS in the past who “threatened to take” Sophia away over her “unsafe” actions as a parent.

DRAMA ON SET

The mom-of-one has continued to push herself into the limelight, landing a gig on a new MTV spin-off show.

The reality series, which just began filming, is comprised of Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant stars.

However, Farrah seems to have already created some drama on the set as a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that there was a physical altercation between Farrah and some of the other girls.

“The producers didn’t tell the other cast that Farrah was coming because they wanted a big reaction,” the source said.

“Everyone was absolutely pissed when they found out about Farrah. Words were said.”

The insider added: “One of the ‘Teen Mom OG’ girls actually flipped some furniture in anger. Another girl threw something [toward Farrah] and it hit a different cast member on accident. It was complete chaos.”

‘UNGRATEFUL’

Meanwhile, the reality star gained some backlash on social media as well after she “complained” about the job in a tweet meant to show support for workers rights in the entertainment industry.

The tweet circulated on Reddit where fans voiced their comments accusing her of “making this about herself.”

One user wrote: “A point about this post I’d like to make is Farrah made this about herself!! As usual. ‘I debate coming back to work.’ We all know she’d crawl through fire to remain on television, secondly, she didn’t need to post the article about herself! She could have posted just the IASTE article and a quote of support.”

A second echoed the statement writing: “I thought she was talking about the TM reunion but apparently she’s not. Farrah is only talking about this issue for attention for herself.”

