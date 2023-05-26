Teen Mom fans spot Tyler Baltierra’s massive bulge in skintight grey pants in NSFW throwback photos

Tyler Baltierra’s fans are frightened by inappropriate throwback images of his genital region.

Tyler Lowell is 31 and married to Catelynn, the Teen Mom actress. They have three daughters.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are being dragged online for resurfaced throwback photos

Throwback pictures of Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra have been resurfaced online./@catelynnmtv
A Reddit user posted throwback photos of Tyler and his infamous bulge

Reddit users posted throwback pictures of Tyler with his famous bulge

Carly was placed for adoption shortly after she was born. Now 14, Carly has grown up.

Novalee, their other daughter, is eight years old and Vaeda four.

Tyler and Catelynn have a reputation for sharing provocative pictures of Tyler online, some of which are almost explicit.

Some of these NSFW pictures were posted on a popular Teen Mom Reddit thread.

In both pictures, the father is seen wearing gray sweatpants that are tight and appear to lack underwear.

In both pictures, his bludge can be clearly seen.

Tyler took one photo at home and the other while he was with his daughter in a petting zoo.

The original poster titled the thread: “TBT to Cate repeatedly posting Tyler’s dong.”

Thank you, but no thanks

Reddit was flooded with comments by fans of Tyler, the MTV star who loves to hate him.

A person commented “Isn’t that man wearing underwear?” The dingdong of his sweatpants wiggles. After seeing that, I felt violated. Cate: Keep your ding-dong to yourself. It is true, he’s your man afterall.”

A second person added, “People wonder why Cate receives such heavy criticism on Reddit. It’s because of s**t like this!”

“I also don’t get the sweats with no underwear thing. “It just seems that things get sweaty, and I’m grossed out,” said a third.

Why did I click here? It was awful the first time, and it’s even worse the second time.

GYM RATI

Tyler showcased his transformed appearance after an exercise makeover in April.

On social media, the reality star documents his progress at the gym.

The shirtless photo showed off his newly sculpted abs.

The black and white photo zeroed in on the dad’s body, exposing his defined muscles and collection of tattoos.

A similar photo taken before was added above the snap to illustrate how far along he had come with his fitness.

Tyler included the caption: “Progress > Perfection” and the hashtags “#KeepGoing,” and “TrustTheProcess.”

He has shown off his slimmer figure with pride.

Reddit users weren't happy to see the NSFW pics on their feeds again

One of the bulge photos was taken while he was at a petting zoo with his daughter

Tyler has undergone an impressive fitness transformation over the last few months

Tyler has made a remarkable fitness transformation in recent months/@tylerbaltierramtv

