Teen Mom fans praise Chelsea Houska’s husband Cole for ‘stepping up’ as a father figure for her daughter Aubree, 12

TEEN Mom fans were all about Chelsea Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, for “stepping up” and being a dad to her daughter Aubree.

Aubree and Adam Lind, her biological father, have had a turbulent relationship in the past.

It all kicked off when Cole took to Instagram to share a new photo alongside the preteen, as the two smile together after what it seemed like a night out at a Harry Styles concert.

Cole is seen holding Aubree’s hand while she raises a peace sign and sticks her tongue out.

Cole captioned it: “Grateful for such a wonderful night! It was amazing,” and added the hashtag, “Harry Styles.”

People were all about the post, and took to the comments section to praise Cole.

One person wrote: “Thank you for stepping up and being the best dad ever to her. I’m so happy for y’all.”

Another added: “She’s so lucky to have an amazing dad like you,” while one chimed in, “She’s so lucky to have you!!”

Just recently, Chelsea also shared various snaps with Aubree and Cole from the same night, as the trio all posed together during their exciting outing.

They have a son, Watson, and two daughters, Layne and Walker. Walker is six weeks old. However, Cole has been discussed by the former MTV star about Cole potentially adopting her oldest child.

Cole even once admitted he has his “pen ready” and eager to adopt Aubree.

ADAM’S TROUBLED PAST

Chelsea’s first baby daddy Adam has a long rap sheet and has been in and out of jail over the years.

Last September, he was arrested on a warrant for not-supporting a minor child of Aubree.

Adam was also taken into custody in May 2018 for violating a stalking protection orders – but the case was dropped.

He was also charged in November 2017 with domestic abuse.

All domestic abuse charges, including recklessly causing bodily injuries, attempt to place another in danger of bodily harm, and attempt to cause bodily damage, were dismissed.

UPS AND DOWNS

Adam had an option to see Aubree at a visitation center, however viewers saw him fail to show up to his scheduled meetings during Teen Mom 2 episodes.

Adam was able once to join Aubree for lunch at her school on Wednesdays with his mother.

Adam is also the father of Paislee (8 years old), whom he gave parental rights to to Taylor Halbur in 2018.

Joe Leonard, Taylor’s husband, adopted Paislee in 2013.

