Teen Mom Cheyenne Floyd slams fiancé Zach Davis as ‘revenge’ after he shared her NSFW text messages

TEEN Mom Cheyenne Floyd has taken a slap on Zach Davis “revenge”After sharing his NSFW text messages with her, he agreed to share them.

Cheyenne, 29 years old, has been social media roasting her husband. The mom of two also mocked Jade Cline (25), her Teen Mom co-star.

6 Teen Mom Cheyenne Floyd with her fiancé Zach Davis /z.terrel

6 Cheyenne Floyd slams fiancé Zach Davis with revenge TikTok trend Credit: INSTAGRAM/cheynotshy

Cheyenne’s video of revenge Posts to her InstagramThis is part of a new TikTok trend.

This video is a response to Zach, 31, who used a similar TikTok trend in order to make fun of his fiance.

Cheyenne is married to Zach and they have a son named Ace. The Teen Mom has Ryder (five), who she had in a previous relationship.

The Teen Mom captures herself in front of her house’s front yard in this post.

The caption says: “Show your childhood crush then the person you ended up with.”

The video cuts to Rick Fox, 52, a retired basketball player and Los Angeles Laker legend.

6 Before Cheyenne Floyd revealed her childhood crush Rick Fox, Credit: INSTAGRAM/cheynotshy

After several photos showing the NBA small forward on the court, the video moves to the MTV star.

The first photo features Zach in full dad mode, as he holds Ace, his one-year-old son, while his dog, the family dog, snuggles under him.

The second photo shows Zach in the shower.

He seems to be singing while wearing a pink shower cap to protect well-maintained hair from the salt water.

Cheyenne captioned this post. “yup, that one is mine”Add a laughing emoji to the end

Friends and fans alike raced to the comment section to offer their opinions on the embarrassing picture.

Briana DeJesus, a fellow Teen Mom star, commented: “Lmfao I am dead asf”

Zach wrote: “Lmao man h**l naw.”

One fan wrote: “Lmaoooo, you definitely got a type haha this is hilarious! At least you know.”

And another: “Awww, Rick Fox!! He still has a pretty smile!”

The third follower laughed at the joke: “It’s the shower cap for me.”

FARTY FLOOD

Zach posted text messages about Zach’s flatulence to social media. The MTV star is now posting a vengeance post.

Zach posted Video that included several texts from Cheyenne.

The trend is quite popular on TikTok. While it is intended to show sweet messages, many people, including Zach, have used the trend to share funny messages.

Cheyenne’s texts featured a mix of king-exchanges and ones that fans called gross.

One such message was: “I held my fart on a plane lol worst choice.

The Teen Mom star wrote another: “I feel like I’m still paying for not farting on the plane.”

Zach chuckled in the caption: “Text from my fiancée got yo a** back!”

Cheyenne posted in the comments: “This is what you wanted my phone for I should have known.”

MTV’s personality seemed embarrassed, but fans seemed to enjoy the exchange.

One follower wrote: “Zach you did not have to do her like that!”

Another one chimed: “she started it.”

Someone else wrote: “lmao Nah did you have to expose my good sis like that?”

A fourth commenter suggested: “You definitely held back. I know there’s more.”

Cheyenne and Zach aren’t content to just expose one another online.

NONE IS SAFE

The TV mom also posted an NSFW snap of costar Jade Cline.

The photo was taken while she was filming Teen Mom: Legacy on MTV at a ranch near Florida.

The Teen Mom OG star shared a photo of Jade posing with a tampon stuffed up her nostril.

Jade smiled and held up a piece of paper from a game. The card read: “Put a tampon up your nose and allow others to story it.”

The trees, cabins, picnic benches, and other tables were visible behind her as she sat at a table.

The two stars were staying at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo in Florida.

6 Rick Fox, legend of the Los Angeles Lakers, Credit: Getty

6 Cheyenne has taken the first photo of their revenge. It shows Zach Davis, Ace and their dog. Credit: INSTAGRAM/cheynotshy