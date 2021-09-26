Teen Mom Chelsea Houska’s husband Cole DeBoer shares sweet photos with his kids after fans praised him as the ‘best dad’

TEEN Mom star Cole DeBoer shared sweet new photos from a movie night he had with his and wife Chelsea Houska’s kids over the weekend.

Just days after being praised as the “best dad,” the 33-year-old offered fans another reason to give him that title as he snuggled up with his little ones on the couch.

Chelsea’s husband gave a glimpse of what his big Saturday plans included, and they were all about his kids.

Smiling for the camera, Cole sat beside his daughter Layne, 3, and son Watson, 4, on the couch, all sharing a blanket, as they kept their focus on the TV screen.

He captioned the cute snap: “My perfect Saturday night! #DadLifeIsTheBestLife”

The trio spent the evening watching The Lego Movie together, with Layne munching on some snacks during the at-home showing.

Another clip from the night featured the 3-year-old passed out on her dad’s lap and Watson struggling to keep his eyes open as he stretched out on his dad’s other side.

“Loving life, dad life” Cole wrote while snuggling with his kids and giving the camera an adoring smile and a little thumbs up.

Teen Mom fans praised Cole last week for “stepping up” and being a dad to Chelsea’s daughter Aubree.

It all kicked off when Cole took to Instagram to share a new photo alongside the preteen, as the two smiled together after what seemed like a night out at a Harry Styles concert.

In the snap, Cole had his arm around Aubree, 12, as she threw up a peace sign and stuck out her tongue.

Cole captioned it: “Grateful for such a wonderful night! It was amazing,” and added the hashtag, “Harry Styles.”

Aubree and her biological dad, Adam Lind, have had a difficult relationship over the years, leaving followers happy to see her have another father figure in her life.

