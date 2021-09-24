Teen Mom Chelsea Houska shares sweet photo of daughter Aubree, 12, after fans say preteen looks troubled dad Adam Lind

TEEN Mom Chelsea Houska shared a sweet photo of her daughter Aubree, 12, after fans said that her preteen looked like her troubled dad Adam Lind.

The ex-Teen Mom 2 star shared snapshots of her family outing on Instagram.

5 Chelsea Houska took Aubree to a Harry Styles concert @chelseahouska

5 Chelsea Houska and Aubree took a picture together @chelseahouska

In the snaps, Aubree was dressed casual and had combed her long hair into space buns before heading off to a Harry Styles concert.

In the next snap, Chelsea and her husband Cole DeBoer posed with the preteen and made V sign hand gestures.

Aubree and her mother appeared to be in good spirits as they stood side by side in the next snap

Chelsea’s deleted Instagram story then resurfaced on a Teen Mom fan page.

In the clip, Aubree showed off her Harry styles cover that was wrapped around her cell phone.

The MTV mom said she was “excited” for her daughter during the drive to the concert.

THE RESEMBLANCE

Recently, Teen Mom fans mentioned how much Chelsea’s tween daughter resembled her father Adam Lind.

The reality star posted photos on Instagram of her and her eldest child before they headed off to an MTV producer’s wedding.

The mother and daughter posed for photos with Cole as they all donned in their best wedding attire.

The former TV star modeled a pink jumpsuit with her long dark hair flowing down, while Cole opted for a navy blue suit, a light blue button-down shirt, and jacket.

Aubree was photographed wearing two different dresses: a long sleeve light blue dress and later changed into a light pink ruffled dress.

A user shared the wardrobe change on Reddit, which sparked fans to point out the 11-year-old girl’s spitting image of her father.

One fan wrote: “Aubree looks SO much like her dad,” while several others commented on how “grown-up” she looked.

AUBREE AND ADAM

Aubree has had a difficult relationship with her father, who has a long rap sheet while being in and out of jail over the years.

Adam was arrested in last September on a warrant for non-support of a minor child for Aubree.

Back in August, Adam had expired license plates when he was pulled over before the arrest.

Among the other arrests include a May 2018 bust for violation of stalking protection order, however the case was dismissed.

As far as his relationship with his Aubree goes, Adam has an option to see her at a visitation center.

Though he failed to show up to his scheduled meetings during Teen Mom 2, he had attended lunch with Aubree at her school with his mother on Wednesdays.

Aubree stays with Adam’s mother one weekend of the month, though he is not allowed to be at the home when his daughter is present.

Adam is also a father to seven-year-old Paislee, who he signed parental rights over to his ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur, back in 2018.

Aubree is also big sister to Chelsea and Cole’s children: Watson, four, Layne, two and Walker, eight months.

5 Adam Lind was arrested when he had expired license plates Image Credits: MTV

5 Cole DeBoer, Chelsea Houska, and Aubree got ready for a wedding

5 Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer took a group photo with their kids /Aubree Says