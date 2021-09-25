Teen Mom Catelynn Lowell says seeing husband Tyler Baltierra ‘be a daddy’ is ‘so attractive’ after welcoming fourth baby

TEEN Mom star Catelynn Lowell gushed over her hunky husband, Tyler Baltierra, in new family photos.

Their fourth child, Rya, was born to the reality star couple in 2015.

Catelynn and Tyler are also parents to daughters Novalee, six, Vaeda, two, as well as have an older daughter, Carly, who they gave up for adoption.

The five-member family posed in the sun for new photos to welcome their new member.

Catelynn shared three photos, the first two focusing on Tyler and Rya.

As he smiled at his daughter, the proud father held her in one black-and white shot and one color photo.

His wife gushed over him in the pics, writing in the caption: “Watching you be a daddy is soooo attractive 😩❤️”

The Teen Mom continued: “You were meant to be a girl dad!! Your girls are so fortunate to have you!

“I believe god made you have all girls because you will teach/show them how a REAL man is supposed to treat his girl!!

“Just by how you treat their momma ❤️ we are so lucky to have you @tylerbaltierramtv”

After seeing the heartfelt note aimed in his direction, Tyler commented back: “Awww Babe, I love you so much! ❤️”

He shared some of the photos on his own Instagram, as well, including the black-and-white shot of him holding Rya and a close-up of her face.

“Being your father is my highest honor,” The father, a 29-year-old man, wrote. “I love you so much Rya Rose! 🌹😍❤️ #GirlDad”

Tyler and Catelynn welcomed their fourth child in August. This was months after Tyler revealed that she had experienced a second miscarriage.

The couple shared the following statement after giving birth: “We are proud and excited to announce our fourth little princess Rya Rose Baltierra!”

“Mom, baby, and dad are doing well, and Rya is adored by all that meet her… We are blessed beyond belief.”

Fans originally speculated Rya’s name would end up being Rose, however, it ended up being her middle name instead.

Recently, the duo shared photos of Novalee and Vaeda taking turns holding their baby sister and posing with her on the couch.

