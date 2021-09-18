Teen has hand ‘sliced off at the wrist with machete during attack by thugs’

Teen has hand 'sliced off at the wrist with machete during attack by thugs'
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

A teenager has reportedly had ‘his hand sliced off at the wrist with a machete’ during a savage attack in east London, according to reports.

According to the Metropolitan Police officers were dispatched to a residential neighborhood in Tower Hamlets around 5.45pm on Sunday, September 12.

The 19-year-old had “life-changing injuries” from a “significant knife wound to the arm” when he was found on Golding Street in the Whitechapel area, according to police.

The man was rushed to hospital where he was admitted to a major trauma unit. Police described the injuries as not life-threatening but life-changing.



The man was rushed to a major trauma unit at a nearby hospital
The man was rushed to a major trauma unit at a nearby hospital

Gruesome footage uploaded to social media reportedly shows the man desperately trying to stop the flow of blood with a tea towel as he sits in agonising pain on the kerb.

Investigators are now looking into footage from a nearby vehicle that captured the alleged attack.

Two men aged 21 and 24 were arrested by police on suspicion of GBH with an intent. They remain in custody.

A second man, 20 years old, was found in Christian Street with a knife wound. He was treated at the hospital and then arrested. Later, he was released after being granted bail.

A Metropolitan Police statement read: “We are aware of a video on social media showing a male who is visibly injured on a street in Tower Hamlets.



Man has hand 'sliced off' with his own machete during attack from vigilante locals
Police were called to the scene at 5.45pm on Sunday

“The first half of the video appears to have been filmed following an incident in Golding Street, E1 that is under investigation.

“It has not been possible to determine where or when the second half of the video – which appears to show officers making arrests – was filmed or what it relates to.”

Police believe that a number may have witnessed the incident, and may have recorded video. Police are asking anyone with video of the incident to contact 101 or tweet @MetCC ref. CAD 5643/12 September.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information about it, should call 101.

Crimestoppers can anonymously be reached at 0800555111.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the globe from the Daily Star, sign up for our newsletter by clicking here.

Latest News

Previous articleWorst Premier League howlers over last decade 10 years on from that Fernando Torres miss
Next articleTeen mom Kailyn Lowry greets ex Chris Lopez on his “new family sibling to our kids” in instagram post

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder