Teddy Fresh Pop Up Shows How the ‘H3 Podcast Fandom Continues to Grow

Fans at the “h3h3″Subreddit members argued that the event was not able to accommodate all attendees.





“H3 Podcast”Producer AB Ayad gave away water bottles for fans who waited in line.



Kat Tenbarge/Insider







The internet was abuzz with tension over the pop up. “H3 Podcast”subreddit is one the most active and popular fan groups on the internet. It has been around since 2014 and now has over 520,000 members.

Posts mocking complaintsThe subreddit was flooded with comments about the Kleins and defenses of them. One Specific poster claimedThey overheard people ranting about the event and plotting to attack the Kleins. This echoes the divisions among some. “H3 Podcast” fans.

Two days after the event ended, Fans were offered an apology by EthanWho didn’t make it in?

Visit his website “H3TV”Ethan expressed surprise at the warm weather and the large number of fans who came to the show. He thanked everyone and stated that he and Hila had been afraid no one would attend after they cancelled their meet-up.

“For some reason, it was the hottest fucking day,”Ethan spoke on his podcast. “We were passing out water bottles trying to make sure people stayed hydrated.”

One subreddit user who Post a photo of yourselfWith “H3 Podcast” crew member AB Ayad wrote that she drove from Arizona to LA for the pop-up, waited 8 hours, and didn’t get in — but was still happy to have met Ayad.