Ted Kaczynski a.k.a. Unabomber was killed on the 10th of June, but what exactly did he do and who is he?

On June 10, the news of Ted Kaczynski’s death was confirmed by the police. It is unclear what caused his sudden death. Ted Kaczynski was 81 when he died.

Social media quickly traced back his haunting past.

Ted Kaczynski was also known as Unabomber?

Ted, a former mathematician who became a domestic bomber between 1978-1995, was an American bomber. In 1962, he graduated from Harvard and became a professor. He decided to quit teaching very early in his career.

As per ReportsThe crime started after his firing from the family company for making ill comments about a female co-worker who left him after two dates.

Ted built his own cabin after leaving behind his family. Ted also learned how to build homemade bombs. His first attack took place at Northwestern University, Illinois. Two bombings occurred in Illinois almost one year apart, resulting in the injuries of two people.

In 1979, he sent a bomb aboard a flight of American Airlines. This event caused smoke inhalation to 12 people.

Ted then attacked 13 more times. Three people died and 23 others were injured.

The FBI referred to Ted as the Unabomber because the police are still searching for the perpetrator of these crimes.

What was the catch?

Ted was captured after forcing Washington Post, New York Times and other newspapers to publish a manifesto of his. This article, titled Industrial Society and Its Future, spoke of technology as the main reason Americans feel powerless.

When the article was published, Ted’s brother and sister-in-law recognized his tone and were quick to inform the FBI about the same.

Ted was arrested for this in 1996. In the same year, he was given a life sentence without parole. The cause of death was announced on 10 June. Unknown is the cause of his death.

He has been the subject of documentaries

You can watch several Ted documentaries online. Netflix has a 2020 mini-docuseries entitled Unabomber: His Own Words that you can listen to if this is something of interest.

Ted is followed as he reflects on 17 years in terror, from 1978 to 1994. During this time, a total of three people were killed and another 23 injured.