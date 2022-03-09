Ted Cruz claims passengers hug him on planes but people don’t believe him

Ted Cruz of Texas claimed that he receives a lot love and attention flying on planes. But people on the Internet don’t seem too to believe him. He was speaking with truckers opposed to vaccination mandates.

Cruz and Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin senator, met with citizens participating in the People’s Convoy in D.C. on Tuesday in order to discuss their efforts in eliminating federal vaccine mandates.

Cruz mentioned that truckers want to end all restrictions on pandemics such as mask mandates.

“Every week I fly back and forth to Houston, almost without exception every time I’m on an airplane either the captain or a flight attendant will come up to me, will hug me, and say ‘thank you for fighting for us’,” Cruz said.

But people had doubts…

Cruz introduced a bill last year to the House that would end President Biden’s mask mandates and those of the CDC.

Notably, the Texas senator did not wear masks while attending the funeral for the late Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole.

Many Twitter users were quick to mock Cruz using viral clips. Many people found Cruz trying to hug his daughter in this video, with her anxiety, hilarious.

The talk about airports brought back memories of Cruz’s 2021 flight to Cancun, Mexico, in the midst a huge power outage due to a winter storm.

Reacting to the backlash of social media users, Cruz took to Twitter to say, “Leftists are surprised that people don’t like being fired because of unconstitutional vax mandates…..”

