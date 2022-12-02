Teaser for ‘Happy Valley: The Final Season of ‘Happy Valley” Sets U.K. Publication Date

Sarah Lancashire & James Norton will reunite “Happy Valley” The BBC today confirmed that January will see the return of screens.

The third and supposedly final season of the show will drop in the U.K. on New Year’s Day, airing on BBC One and streaming platform iPlayer. A U.S. release date is not confirmed.

Lancashire is back as Sergeant Catherine Cawood for the six-episode series. She navigates relationships with Ryan, her grandson (played here by Rhys Connah), and Clare (Siobhan Fineran), while trying to solve a case of gangland murder. Norton takes on the role of Tommy Lee Royce, a murderer and rapist.

BBC also published a teaser video of the new season. In it, Royce is seen in prison, while Seargant Cawood (dressed in uniform) is working on assignments.

Oliver Huntingdon joins Norton and Lancashire.“The Rising”), Jack Bandeira (“Sex Education”), Alec Secareanu (“God’s Own Country”Anthony Flanagan, (“Gentleman Jack”Ishia Bennison plays Joyce and Shane Zaza portrays Shaf. Chord Melodic is Sledge. Mete Dursun is Gorkem. Con O’Neill, George Costigan, Charlie Murphy, Derek Riddell, Karl Davies, Susan Lynch, Rick Warden, Vincent Franklin, Amit Shah, Mark Stanley, and Mollie Winnard also appear.

“Happy Valley” Lookout Point produces the show for BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Sally Wainwright is the showrunner. Lancashire also serves as an executive producer. Will Johnston and Faith Penhale produce Lookout Point, while Rebecca Ferguson produces for the BBC.

Take a look at the teaser video below.