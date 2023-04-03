Tears for Fears have announced a 2023 North American tour – here’s how to get a presale code and tickets if you want to see the duo.

The English pop-rock duo is headlining a North American tour from June until August this year with the support of Cold War Kids.

The Tipping Point Tour Part II starts in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on June 23, and ends on August 2 in Los Angeles.

Here’s all the information you need about the tour, including how to get a presale code and details about tickets and tour dates.

Tears for Fears Tickets and Pre-Sale Code

Tears for Fears will have an artist presale prior to the general public on-sale. You’ll need to register on the group’s website to receive an email with a presale code and ticket link to purchase your tickets.

The artist presale starts at 10 am local time on Tuesday, April 4 and you can only take part in the presale if you have signed up on the band’s website.

On Friday, April 7th 2023 at 10 a.m. CST general tickets will be available.

More details are available on the duo’s official website Follow the Twitter link below or click the image.

Tears for Fears Tour Dates and Cities

Tears for Fears kick off their 2023 tour on June 23 at Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino before they wrap up the summer tour in Los Angeles. You can find the complete tour schedule and venues below.

June 23: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, NJ

June 24: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

June 26: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

June 29: Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

June 30: Place Bell, Montreal, QC

July 2: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY

July 5: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

July 7: Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA

July 8: Costal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC

July 11: FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, TN

July 13: Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, St. Louis, MO

July 14: Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO

July 16: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston, TX

July 17: Moody Center, Austin, TX

July 20: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

July 22: RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA

July 24: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

July 26: Hayden Homes Amphitheatre. Bend, OR

July 27: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

July 29: Toyota Amphitheatre, Sacramento, CA

Aug. 1: Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs, CA

Aug. 2: Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Tears for Fears release album

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith dropped their first album, titled The Tipping Point, in 17 years last February. It was their first album since 2004’s Everybody Loves a Happy Ending.

The pair described the project as “a song cycle reflecting many of the personal and professional tipping points the pair – and the world – have faced throughout the last several years.

They added that “before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong. It took years, but something happens when we put our heads together.”

