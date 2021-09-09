Teamdogs video Of Moment that a ghost moves the ball of a puppy baffling its Owner!

The ball seems to be being ‘pushed’ in an entirely new direction at Salthouse Pet Boarding and Freedom Parks, Staffordshire. Despite the fact that there is nothing there, viewers are left baffled.

After sharing a bizarre video that seems to show a ‘poltergeist” playing with her two French bulldogs, the owner left everyone stunned.

The woman had gone to an indoor play area and was playing with her dogs.

She captured the moment when the ball made a sharp right turn as if it had been pushed.

But, it was not there. The Star reports.

The supernatural experience occurred at Salthouse Pet Boarding and Freedom ParksStaffordshire

Rachael Henshall, the owner of the business, was sent the scary video by the customer. The ball changes completely in the direction it is going.

The pup can be seen running after the ball before it alters its path leaving viewers puzzled.

Rachael, who runs the Staffordshire-based secure dog play area, said she’s never experienced anything paranormal in the barn – but others have.

She said: “I’ve never noticed anything in the barns, although my partner says he sees figures in the farmhouse sometimes.”

Rachael shared this video on Salthouse Pet Boarding’s Facebook page. Followers attempted to explain the phenomenon.

One of them said: “There’s a bump in the grass!”

Rachael, however, said: “That would make sense – as would there’s a string on the ball – but I can promise there isn’t.”