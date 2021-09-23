Tayshia Adams Talks About Clayton Echard Being The Best Bachelor

ABC hasn’t officially released the name of the next lead for The Bachelor 2022. It was leaked and Clayton Echard has confirmed it. He was seen filming in Eureka Missouri. Clayton received a standing ovation from the community, complete with banners and wishes for success.

Now, as Clayton’s season is reportedly expected to start filming shortly, Tayshia Adams is weighing on why he’d make a good lead for the show. Entertainment Tonight shared all about what Tayshia Adams thinks about Clayton Echard.

Clayton’s fans will be in for a treat, she said. Tayshia said, “If it were to be him, truthfully, he was very personable. He seems super fun. I think he’d be a great Bachelor. He was someone that really had fun with all of the dates. I think if it is him, you’re in for a little treat.”

In the beginning, it was all speculation if Clayton would be the leading man or not. He confirmed it when he spoke with a Eureka camera crew. Clayton Echard said, “I’m excited. I’m also very, very nervous.” He continued, “I’m looking to find my person.”

Tayshia also weighed in on if she and cohost Kaitlyn Bristowe will be returning to host The Bachelor. There is speculation that the show is searching for a permanent host. But, no-host has been confirmed. Many people are eager to see Wells Adams take over the role.

As for what Tayshia has to say, she said, “Fingers crossed for anything, but I don’t know yet.” She continued, “We’ll see… I wanna help everybody out. Honestly, I love hosting. I feel like it’s been such a fun position to be in.”

Tayshia noted she feels like since she and Kaitlyn were Bachelorettes, they know what the lead goes through. She said, “Nobody really knows the journey like us Bachelorettes, so in order to get through it confidently I feel like our support and our perspectives have really helped.”