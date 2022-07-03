Taylor Swift’s Alleged Stalker Arrested by New York

A man has been arrested on stalking and trespassing charges after allegedly trying to gain access to Taylor SwiftNew York City apartment.

According to NYPD Joshua Christian On July 1, at 7:20 pm, he was arrested. According to the arrest warrant, the 35 year-old had allegedly climbed into two Swift’s homes over the span of three months.

Christian is alleged to have snuck into a residence at 11:05 am on March 26. “through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully”According to NYPD, for an undisclosed amount of time. Christian refused to leave security when asked. “fled the location on foot.”

Christian, a three-month-old boy, allegedly visited another apartment address in the vicinity and made a new acquaintance. “threats through the intercom”On June 12, per NYPD.

According to TMZ, Citing law enforcement sourcesSwift was the target of his remarks. Another law enforcement source told the outlet that Christian threatened violence against Swift if he did not marry her. The incident occurred at a time when it is not clear if Christian was there.