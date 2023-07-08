Taylor Swift’s album Speak Now undergoes major changes after she apologized for its misogynist lyrics

TAYLOR SWIFT has used her re-recording of 2010 album Speak Now to “remove misogyny” from it.

In her 2020 Netflix ­documentary Miss Americana the singer admitted deep regret over some of her past actions.

7 Taylor Swift used the re-recording 2010’s Speak Now album to “de-program misogyny” in her brain. Credit: AP

Now she has put her words into action and changed the lyrics to the album’s track Better Than Revenge, about a girl who stole her boyfriend.

On the feisty original, Taylor fumed: “She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think, she’s an actress.

“She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress.” In the re-recorded version the line is: “He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches”.

In Miss Americana Taylor said: “I had to deprogram the misogyny in my own brain.

“There is no such thing as a slut, there is no such thing as a bitch. There is no such thing as someone who’s bossy. There’s just a boss.”

Reflecting on the song, ­Taylor add­ed: “I was 18 when I wrote that. Then you grow up and realise no one can take someone from you if they don’t want to leave.”

Taylor is re-recording her albums in a long-running dispute over ownership of the recordings on her first six ­studio albums.

Speak Now features six previously unreleased tracks from Taylor’s “vault” including album closer Timeless, which is about her grandparents.

The other five are thought to have been inspired by her ­former flames John Mayer, Taylor Lautner, and Adam Young aka Owl City.

On new track Foolish One, Taylor sings of pining after a mystery man who gives her “just enough attention to keep my hopes too high”.

She sings: “My cards are on the table, yours are in your hand. Chances are tonight you’ve already got plans.” ­

­Castle’s Crumbling, featuring Paramore’s Hayley Williams, is about a young Taylor seeing a relationship fail in full view of the world.

She sings: “And I feel like my castle’s crumbling down.

“And I watch all my bridges burn to the ground. And you don’t want to know me, I will just let you down.”

Hayley said: “It’s about an experience that both of us have shared growing up in the public eye, and I just felt very honoured to sing about that feeling.”

ROG HAS BALL AT GIG

HE’s one of the greatest sportsmen in history, but it’s good to see Roger Federer hasn’t let it go to his head.

I can reveal the retired tennis idol drove himself from the Royal Box at Wimbledon’s Centre Court to London’s Hyde Park on Thursday to see Bruce Springsteen’s epic gig.

7 Roger Federer drove from Wimbledon to Hyde Park, to watch Bruce Springsteen perform. Rex

7 Bruce gave a three-hour show to his fans Credit: Getty

Roger, along with Jon Bon Jovi and Kate Hudson, was seen dancing in the VIP lounge of British SummerTime.

Playing to the packed park, Dancing In The Dark singer Bruce, treated fans to a mammoth three-hour set, the longest in the festival’s history.

His support act The Chicks – formerly Dixie Chicks – were so determined to see Bruce’s full set, they skipped dinner and ordered a takeaway including posh sausage rolls to the VIP treehouse overlooking the stage.

A source said: “Bruce’s return to London was a who’s who of stars.

“Everyone from Dermot O’Leary to Billy Joel and Pixie Geldof were watching from the stands.

“Roger was truly in his element. He sang along with Jon the entire evening, and filmed himself with Bruce on his mobile.

“It was proper fan-girl stuff.”

Bruce Will perform his second concert at BST with the E Street Band tonight.

James Bay will join Pa Sheehy, Brittney Spears and James Bay in the reworking this bill.

RITA’S LA VIDA MOCHA

RITA ORA is seen doubl­ing up on her coffee order ahead of a busy week.

The hit-maker was spotted str­utting through London in a baby-blue crop-top and striped trousers clutching two iced lattes.

Next week Rita will hit the promo circuit ahead of the release of her third album You & I, which is out on Friday.

Its first three tracks You Only Love Me, Praising You and Don’t Think Twice, have already picked up more than 80million global streams.

Opening up about the record – her first since 2018’s Phoenix – Rita said: “It’s like my diary of the last few years.

“It’s my sound and it just feels so true to me and who I am today. This album really means a lot to me.”

I previously told how the record covers everything, from her marriage to Hollywood director Taika Waititi to Rita’s crippling low self-esteem as she found her footing in the savage showbiz world.

Has EGOT IT?

IT’S been a historic year for Sir Elton John – and he may pull off yet another career first.

The singer is on the cusp of legendary Egot status – winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards – after the Disney Plus live stream of his final Dodger Stadium concert in Los Angeles last November was nominated for an Emmy.

7 Elton John on the verge of legend status Credit: Alamy

Husband David Furnish used social media this week to issue a rallying cry to make Elton an Egot at this year’s Emmys ceremony on September 18.

Barbra Streisand and Tim Rice are among the few people who have reached this level.

Elton has six Grammys, two Oscars and one Tony for Best Original Score, for 2000’s Aida.

After being on tour since 2018, he is finally ending his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in Stockholm tonight.

Caught LIVE

British Grand Prix Launch Party

The British Grand Prix in Silverstone was launched with a spectacular launch party that featured top UK musicians.

Cat Burns was up first, performing hits including Go and Live More & Love More with a jubilant crowd singing along to every word at the expanded music arena.

Jess Glynne took things up a notch, belting out wall-to-wall classics and surprising everyone with the first UK performance of her new tune What Do You Do? It will be released next Friday.

Calvin Harris took the stage as the sun began to set. He saluted the audience of 45,000 people by fist pumping in the air.

I’d forgotten how many bangers the legendary DJ has in the bag.

With classics like I Need Your Love featuring Ellie Goulding and We Found Love with Rihanna as well as more recent songs such Miracle, he nearly brought the house down.

The show ended with a spectacular display of fireworks, which brought an unforgettable experience to a close.

Next year, will I return? Definitely!

★★★★★

Ashley Whitt

LEIGH IN BEACH BLISS

Leiigh-Anne Pinnock strips to an orange Bikini and basks in the sun.

Little Mix’s singer Andre Gray is currently on a honeymoon with his footballer wife in Jamaica. They tied the knot there six weeks ago in a lavish do.

7 Leigh Ann Pinnock looks stunning in her orange bikini at the beach

7 She is honeymooning in Jamaica with Andre Gray

Opening up and talking about the 2012 X Factor runnerup Jahmene Douglas sang at the event, she said: “It was beautiful.

“Jahméne sang as I walked down the aisle and I had a gospel choir as well.

“It was ­absolutely stunning. It was a bit of a dream.”

Leigh-Anne is gearing up to release her debut solo album after becoming the first ­Little Mix member to go it alone following their split last May.

Label bosses are hoping she will emulate Dua Lipa and become the world’s next big popstar.

Strums Up to Jax Guitar

JAX JONES is back with yet another dancefloor banger – teaming up with Fireboy DML for Me & My Guitar.

It comes off the back of his Calum Scott collaboration Whistle – his 15th UK Top 40.

7 Jax Jones is teaming up with Fireboy DML for Me & My Guitar Credit: Getty

Jax told me: “This record is the first time I’m putting my own story in my music and also the first time I’m singing on a song as I want to find new ways to connect with fans.

“It’s important to push myself creatively.”

The summer is going to be a busy one for him with concerts around the world, including several sets in Ibiza’s Ushuaia Club with Martin Garrix & Tiesto.

I’m sure Me & My Guitar will be another hit.

SINGLES Sprinter – Dave & Central Cee Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo Who Told You – J Hus ft. Drake Miracle – Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding Giving Me – Jazzy Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift (It Goes Like) Nanana – Peggy Gou Good Love – Hannah Laing & Roro Dancing Is Healing – Rudimental, Charlotte Plank & Vibe Chemistry Pakistan – D-Block Europe & Clavish DAVE and CENTRAL CEE have held on to the top spot for a fifth week – forcing pop superstar OLIVIA RODRIGO to debut at No2 with her savage comeback single Vampire.