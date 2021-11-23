Taylor Swift’s 10-Minute All Too Well’ becomes the longest-running number one hit

Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well” is now the longest Number One hit of all time, replacing Don McLean’s “American Pie” on Monday — a.k.a. The day the music died.

According to Billboard, the extended version of Swift’s greatest song, released earlier this month on Red (Taylor’s Version), assumes Number One at 10 minutes and 13 seconds. “American Pie”Since Jan. 1972, when it first appeared on the charts, this rank has been held by the organization for close to 50 years.

“You guys sent a 10-minute song to Number One for the first time in history,”Swift marveled at InstagramA video was posted by her mouthing a popular song TikTok videoSay it like a baby! “What the hell.”

The charting is only the latest addition to the “All Too Well” saga that’s been at the forefront of music all month: Swift recently performed the new version on SNL, She released an acoustic version that she had performed at AMC 13 theater, Manhattan, the day before. “Sad Girl Autumn” rendition, and revealed a short film for the track starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. She also managed to squeeze in a video. “I Bet You Think About Me,”Directed by Blake Lively, and starring Miles Teller.