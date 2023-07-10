Taylor Swift ticket updates — Ticketmaster and AXS CRASH as fans ‘kicked out’ – plus Eras pre-sale round three at 3pm

THOUSANDS of Taylor Swift fans are desperately trying to get their hands on pre-sale tickets as the European leg of her Eras Tour went on sale.
Taylor Swift will kick off her UK and European shows next year and tickets for her 13 Eras tour dates in Britain are being staggered to prevent a repeat of January’s sale when the website crashed.
Tickets for her London show on 21 June and 7 June shows in Edinburgh were made available after being released at 11am and 1pm – although tickets on AXS sold out in record time.
Another batch went live 3pm today, before two further waves of tickets are due to be released on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
Many fans attempting to get tickets have reported issues with the Ticketmaster website with one saying: “Ticketmaster acting up, keep getting kicked back to the lobby.”
Tickets are now live!
Tickets are expected to sell out fast as only two dates have been released.
Tickets for the Edinburgh show on June 9 are available on Ticketmaster.
Good tips for accessible tickets
A Swiftie on Twitter has shared some helpful advice for those wanting to buy accessible tickets this afternoon.
Waiting rooms are open
Waiting rooms on Ticketmaster and AXS have opened before the on-sale time today.
Make sure you have your presale code ready and be prepared to possibly wait sometime.
The 3pm sale is June 9 Edinburgh show.
Don’t miss out Swifties!
When is the next presale?
In order to prevent a repeat of the January chaos, tickets have been released in a staggered order.
At 3pm tickets for Edinburgh, 9 June will go on sale.
The waiting room will open soon on Ticketmaster.
However, more tickets, including for London shows, will go on sale later this week.
Have you pre-registered for tickets?
If you didn’t register with Ticketmaster within three days after the dates were announced on 20 June for tickets, then you won’t have access to the general sale which starts next week.
A number of those who registered will get first access to the general sale and the rest will be put on a waitlist.
If tickets remain, those on the waitlist may receive an access code to join the ticket sale.
UK tours dates
The US superstar will perform on nine dates in the UK next summer, as well as a further three shows in Dublin.
She will kick off the newly-announced leg of her Eras Tour with three shows at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, followed by three nights at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium and one show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.
The Anti-Hero singer will then perform three concerts at Wembley Stadium at the end of June, before returning to the same venue for two more gigs in August.
Ticketmaster warns fans
Ticketmaster has warned fans that “persons who exceed the ticket limit may have any or all of their orders and tickets cancelled without notice”.
Any “orders associated with the same name, e-mail address, billing address, credit card number or other information” could be at risk of having their tickets limited.
Make sure you’re using only one device
Ticketmaster has advised fans to only use one device when trying to purchase tickets.
Tickets now LIVE
Ticketmaster offers advice to Swifties after many struggle to enter queue
Ticketmaster has offered more advice to customers.
In a Tweet, the ticketing company said to:
- Clear your cache and cookies
- Ensure you aren’t using any VPN software on your device
- Try using a different browser or device
- Use mobile data instead of WiFi
Full list of Edinburgh ticket prices
- Front Left Standing – £171.25
- General Admission Standing – £109.40
- PL1 Seats – £182.50
- PL2 Seats – £143.15
- PL2 Seats – Side View – £143.50
- PL3 Seats – £109.40
- PL3 Seats – Side View – £109.40
- PL4 Seats – £86.90
- VIP Packages:
- It’s Been A Long Time Coming Package – £661.40
- Karma is My Boyfriend Package – £386.40
- I Remember It All Too Well Package – £331.40
- Ready For It Package – £276.40
- It’s All A Love Story Package – £250
- We Never Go Out in Style – £195
Waiting rooms open for second release today
Waiting rooms on Ticketmaster and AXS have opened 30 minutes before the on-sale time today.
Make sure you have your presale code ready and be prepared to possibly wait some time.
What tickets will be released tomorrow?
Another five tour dates will go on sale tomorrow at different times throughout the day to prevent the website from crashing.
- At 11am tickets for London, 22 June & Liverpool, 13 June will go on sale
- At 1pm tickets for London, 16 August & Liverpool, 14 June will go on sale
- At 3pm tickets for Liverpool, 15 June will go on sale
Full list of tour dates
- Friday 7 June – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
- Saturday 8 June – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
- Sunday 9 June – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium [recently added]
- Thursday 13 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium [recently added]
- Friday 14 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
- Saturday 15 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
- Tuesday 18 June – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- Friday 21 June – London, Wembley Stadium
- Saturday 22 June – London, Wembley Stadium
- Sunday 23 June – London, Wembley Stadium [recently added]
- Thursday 15 August – London, Wembley Stadium
- Friday 16 August – London, Wembley Stadium
- Saturday 17 August – London, Wembley Stadium
Where can you find your pre-sale code?
Those who pre-ordered Swift’s latest Midnights album from her official website should receive a pre-sale code by email.
It should’ve been received sometime between Thursday 6 July and Friday 7 July.
Swifties have been advised to check their spam folder to avoid disappointment.
What other tickets are on sale today?
In order to prevent a repeat of the January chaos, tickets will be released in a staggered order.
- At 1pm tickets for London, 15 August & Edinburgh, 8 June will go on sale
- At 3pm tickets for Edinburgh, 9 June will go on sale
Limited tickets left
According to Ticketmaster the standing tickets for the gig at Wembley Stadium are “extremely limited”.
Fans have also claimed on social media that AXS has sold out for the first dates of Taylor Swift tour.
Fan fury
Fans have been left furious after their spaces in the queue have become “no longer valid”.
How much are Taylor Swift tickets?
The Taylor Swift UK ticket prices have been confirmed.
Swifites looking to get their hands on tickets will need to cough up £58.65 for the cheapest entry.
Standing pre-sale tickets are currently being sold at £172.25 each whist some seated tickets will cost you just short of £195.
There are numerous packages Switfies could also opt for. The most expensive is the ‘It’s Been A Long Time Coming’ package, at £662.40.
Fans facing issues with Ticketmaster
Many fans have rushed to social media after experiencing issues with Ticketmaster.
One said: “Ticket master acting up, keep getting kicked back to the lobby.”
A second added: “Couldn’t even get into the waiting room thing on ticketmaster at 10.30 for Taylor Swift tickets, this is gonna be a fun few days with this pre sale.”
Tickets now LIVE
Some advice for fans…keep trying
One Taylor Swift fan provided some much needs advice for their fellow Swifties.
Writing on Twitter one said: “Swifties trying to get into the waiting room for Taylor Swift pre-sale on Ticketmaster, keep trying. Took me 15 minutes but I’m finally in!”
Fans hit by crashing sites
Fans have taken to social media claiming that the ticketing site AXS is down already.
Fans not looking forward to the sale
Fans have been left worried by the “complicated” process put in place for the Eras Tour ticket sale.
Taking to social media one Swiftie said: “So today I’ve got to try and attempt to buy taylorswift tickets. Think I may have a very disappointed teen this week.”
A second added: “Wish me luck as I enter the war for Taylor swift tickets.”