Taylor Swift ticket updates — Ticketmaster and AXS CRASH as fans ‘kicked out’ – plus Eras pre-sale round three at 3pm

THOUSANDS of Taylor Swift fans are desperately trying to get their hands on pre-sale tickets as the European leg of her Eras Tour went on sale.

Taylor Swift will kick off her UK and European shows next year and tickets for her 13 Eras tour dates in Britain are being staggered to prevent a repeat of January’s sale when the website crashed.

Tickets for her London show on 21 June and 7 June shows in Edinburgh were made available after being released at 11am and 1pm – although tickets on AXS sold out in record time.

Another batch went live 3pm today, before two further waves of tickets are due to be released on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Many fans attempting to get tickets have reported issues with the Ticketmaster website with one saying: “Ticketmaster acting up, keep getting kicked back to the lobby.”

