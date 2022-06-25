Taylor Swift Reacts to Roe v. Wade Decision: ‘Absolutely Terrified’

Taylor Swift is sharing her thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade. Retweeting a letter from Michelle Obama, the singer expressed her disappointment with the court’s decision to strip women of their rights to abortion access.

“I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are,” she wrote. “That after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

In the Obama-written letter shared by Swift, the former First Lady wrote that she was “heartbroken” by the “horrifying” decision made by the Supreme Court, adding that it will have “devastating consequences” on the people it will affect.

“I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of the time before Roe was made law of the land — a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions,” Obama wrote. “A time when the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced them to move forward with pregnancies they didn’t want, and then abandoned them once their babies were born.”

Other musicians and celebrities also shared their disappointment and frustration with the Supreme Court decision.

“Today, Trump’s radical (Republican) Supreme court became responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American women,” wrote Cher on Twitter. “They can’t be prosecuted, but make no mistake… ‘They are guilty.’ “

“Today is hard, but we are not done here because in this country the conversation and fight for our civil rights will always continue,” added Cyndi Lauper. “Equality for all, not just for some. Stand together with those who need our help most right now.”

In New York’s Greenwich Village, Kesha appeared at a Pride event celebrating the ground-breaking ceremony for a visitors’ center honoring the Stonewall Inn, which will be completed in 2024.

“I also have to say,” she said, mentioning the Supreme Court and the decision, which was met with loud boos from the crowd gathered. “I don’t want to bring down the mood, but it’s important that we understand that we are family. Look around. You’ve got brothers and fucking sisters. We need each other. We are not alone in this.”

She added, “And we need you now more than ever. And we really need to remember … this is not easy. This is not gonna be easy and we are not done fighting.” (Returning to the celebratory mood of the Pride Day event, she sang a four-song set of her dance bangers “Animal,” “We R Who We R,” “Tik Tok,” and “Blow.”)

Maren Morris, just had three words to share on Twitter: “This is America.” Phoebe Bridgers just two: “Fucking evil.“

She then hit the stage at Glastonbury and addressed SCOTUS’ decision. “I’m having like the shittiest day. Are there any Americans here?” asked Bridgers before asking the crowd to say, “Fuck the Supreme Court” on the count of three.

“Fuck that shit. Fuck America. Like fuck you,” she said. “All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies. Ugh.”

Before performing her song “Your Power,” Billie Eilish also used her headlining Glastonbury set to address the Supreme Court ruling. “The song we’re about to do is, I think, one of the favorites that we’ve written and it’s about the concept of power and how we need to always remember how not to abuse it,” she said. “And today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. I’m just going to say that as I cannot bear to think about it any longer in this moment.”

Meanwhile, John Legend shared a video of police officers in riot gear heading over to the Supreme Court building. “Storm troopers on their way to tell women to shut up and accept government-mandated childbirth,” he tweeted. “Sickening.”

Maggie Rogers made a direct assertion, writing, “abortion is healthcare. bodily autonomy is a human right.”

Hayley Kiyoko said she felt “sick to my stomach” after hearing the news of the SCOTUS decision. “I know so many people are terrified right now. Terrified doesn’t even express the pain,” she wrote. “You are not alone. Please know you have people in this world that are going to FIGHT LIKE HELL to get our constitutional rights back.”

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled 6-3 that states can restrict or outright ban abortion at any point during a pregnancy, overturning the landmark 1973 decision that enshrined abortion protections in federal law, along with a subsequent decision that affirmed those protections in 1991.

“Roe and [Planned Parenthood v.] Casey must be overruled,” Justice Samuel Alito declared. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”