Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Pearl Jam Blast Roe V. Wade Overturn

While many, many more statements seem likely to come from the music world regarding the Supreme Court’s expected yet still cataclysmic overturn of Roe v. Wade that was announced Friday morning.

Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Pearl Jam, Bette Midler, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and many others have weighed in, and with the Glastonbury Festival — featuring Billie Eilish, Bridgers, St. Vincent, Olivia Rodrigo, Kendrick Lamar, Kacey Musgraves, Haim and others — and the BET Awards taking place this weekend, we’re likely to hear lots more in the coming days.

Taylor Swift reweeted former First Lady Michelle Obama’s horrified statement, adding “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

Earlier this year Phoebe Bridgers tweeted: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now.” On Friday, she tweeted simply “Fucking evil,” with no need to add what she was referring to, and added a link to the Mariposa Fund abortion-care providers.

I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. https://t.co/jT0sk6CeNX — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 3, 2022

Pearl Jam posted singer Eddie Vedder’s onstage comments in support of abortion rights and wrote in a caption: No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control, and contraceptives. People should have the FREEDOM to choose. Today’s decision impacts everyone and it will particularly affect poor women who can’t afford to travel to access health care.

We will stay active, we will not back down and we will never give up.

Elections have consequences, please join us. Text CHOICE to 855-812-VOTE

Country artist Amanda Shires, who is married to singer Jason Isbell, followed up a powerful op-ed she wrote for Rolling Stone with a lengthy interview on Friday in which she demanded that more artists speak out:

“When I wrote my first piece for Rolling Stone, I’d had an abortion before. Since writing that op-ed, I have had reproductive healthcare — that some might call an abortion — when I was hospitalized in Texas on August 9, 2021, with a ruptured fallopian tube caused by an ectopic pregnancy. For those who are unfamiliar, it is impossible for an ectopic pregnancy to go to term. I would have died; my daughter, Mercy, would have lost her mother; my husband, Jason, would be a widower.

“I was lucky,” she continued. “This happened to me two and a half weeks before Texas’ abortion ban went into effect. And I was still dealing with all of it two and a half weeks later. I mean, only just now — nine months later, interestingly enough — have I returned to having normal periods. This fight is about more than just abortion. I think that’s what people keep forgetting.”

Bette Midler, never one to shy away from a fight, fired off a long string of tweets on Friday beginning with “They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! “

They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as settled law for over 50 years. How dare they? This #SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people. #WakeUpAmerica — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022

Carole King wrote: “Reproductive healthcare is on the ballot. Organize & plan your vote.”

Other statements from musicians follow.

abortion is healthcare.

bodily autonomy is a human right. — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) June 24, 2022

When people talk about how their vote ‘doesn’t matter’ or ‘we are screwed anyway’.. well. We elected a man 6 years ago that gave 3 seats to the Supreme Court. And today those 3 people used their power to take away women and peoples rights to decide their own future. — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) June 24, 2022