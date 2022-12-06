Taylor Swift Keeps No. Mariah Carey Holiday Surge begins in 1 Spot

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” She maintains her position at the top of both the songs and albums charts (for a sixth weekly) while holiday favourites round out both Top 10s thanks to streaming playlist placement.

“Midnights” The Billboard 200 was dominated by the song this week. According to Luminate tracking service, the album earned the equivalent of 150,000. The single that was its most popular song is “Anti-Hero” In the tracking week from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, logs 21million streams and 69,000,000 radio audience impressions. You should “Anti-Hero” It would be tied with the 2014 single for top place next week. “Blank Space” For her longest tenure on the charts.

On this week’s festive songs chart, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” This is the No. It is now No. 2 after its former No. 5 position and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (1958) ranks No. 3. Bobby Helms’ 1957 classic “Jingle Bell Rock” She is No. 5, and Burl Ives’s “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (1964) ranks No. 6.

Many of the Hot 100 holiday songs are thanks to the prominent role they play on holiday-themed streaming playlists. In 2020, Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Her debut at the No. 1 spot marked her first appearance as a top-ranking artist. 1. The chart was ranked No.1 for all four decades starting in 2015-16.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” Between the Christmas frenzy at No. 4, while Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” is moved to No. After spending three weeks at No. 7, he was bumped down to No. 7. 2.

Rounding out the songs chart is Grammy-nominee Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” followed by a pair of Christmas carols: Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (1963) No. 9, and Wham!’s “Last Christmas” (1984) No. 10.

The middle and bottom of the Hot 100 are also populated by other holiday jams like Frank Sinatra’s “Jingle Bells” (No. 33), Gene Autry’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (No. (No. “Here Comes Santa Claus” (No. 39), Thurl Arthur Ravenscroft’s “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” (No. 42), and Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas” (No. (No. 43), to just name a few.

The albums chart is stable with three exceptions: the holiday-themed albums. Michael Bublé’s “Christmas” The Yuletide lineup is No. 4 (47,000 units), while Cole’s “The Christmas Song” With hits such as “O Holy Night” “Deck The Halls”(No. 8 (36,000 units) and lastly, Guaraldi Trio’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Lifts 17-10 (33,000 Units).

The former No. 1s fill out the top 10: Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Holds at No. 2 (93,000 units), Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” at Number. 3 (52,000 units), Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Me” slips 4-5 (43,000 units) and Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” Dips 5, 6, and 40,000 Units The Weeknd’s compilation album, “The Highlights,” The No. 7 (40,000 units) and Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” This is the No. 9 (35,000 units).