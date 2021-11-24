Taylor Swift just broke a 50-year-old music record, and The ‘American Pie’ Singer Responded

Taylor Swift has been so great since her debut, when was the last time you could say she wasn’t killing? Even if there was, you can still say As of late, she has been absolutely killing it. . It’s only been a little over a week since she released her latest album, Red (Taylor’s Version)She has already broken a major mark with it. The benchmark in question was previously owned by Don McLean’s “American Pie” for over 50 years. Now, the veteran artist has spoken out about his long-standing record being surpassed.

“American Pie” has held the record for longest song to hold a number 1 spot on the Billboard Top 100 list since the track’s original release in 1972. However, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” is now the record holder, as Taylor Swift’s newly released song is over 10 minutes long, compared to “American Pie”’s 8 minutes and 37 seconds. It’s a major accomplishment and one that will surely be remembered for years.

One would think that some artists would be seriously annoyed about their work being dethroned after such a long time period of time. However, Don McLean has taken the news with grace and gave some major props to the “State of Grace” singer. In a statement made to Billboard , McLean seems to be pleased with the fact that it was Taylor Swift who managed to break the record. Here is what the musician says, in his own words:

‘American Pie’ remained on top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry. Let’s face it, nobody ever wants to lose that #1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor.

“All Too Well” was originally released back in 2012, but the new 10 minute version was released along with his new album as a part of the six re-releases the singer is doing in order to regain ownership of her songs. The recently re-recorded album is the second to be dropped this year and is currently at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200. Amid the success, “All To Well,” in particular, has been the source of some serious hype and controversy.

The Grammy-winning singer is pretty well known for writing lyrics that explicitly reference her past relationships and breakups. The new lyrics of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” allude to her three-month relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, at least that’s how fans see it . Their 10-year age difference and the perceived toxicity of the relationship have fans calling for the actor to possibly be canceled, or, at the very least, for him to give the songstress her scarf back .

The now record-breaking song has a popular short film attached to it as well, starring Dylan O’Brien and Stranger Things ‘ Sadie Sink . While there are some clues in the video that make fans think the subject of the song is, indeed, Jake Gyllenhaal, the singer isn’t confirming anything. In fact, O’Brien has also acted pretty aloof The video shows what he might be doing in the video.

Taylor Swift is a lyrical artist, and Jake Gyllenhaal controversy aside. Don McLean gives Taylor Swift a huge thumbs-up for taking over his long-held title. Now, I don’t foresee any other 10+ minute bops coming out that have the cultural relevance that “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”She will not soon. So there really is no telling how long Swift will hold the record now that she’s dethroned “American Pie”.