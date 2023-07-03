Taylor Swift Jokes about Stage Mishaps During the Eras Tour

There are a number of apparent problems with the stage. Taylor SwiftCan shake it off.

After performing “Look What You Made Me Do” onstage at her concert at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio June 30, a trap door and floor panel aimed at opening andThen slowly lower her below the stage seemed to fail to move after she hit her mark. The singer stood in place for a few seconds, stomped her foot to signal there was an issue and then gave up and ran backstage with her backup dancers instead to hurry and change her outfit for the next song.

The 33-year-old later commented on a Viral Tiktok Video Write “still quick af boi” to capture the current moment.

A second clip Another fan shared the video on TikTok. It shows that the stage panels are lowered seconds after the performer has left.

Swift’s Eras Tour has not been without minor incidents. In June, she accidentally swallowed an insect while performing a concert in Chicago.