Taylor Swift is happy 6 weeks after Joe Alwyn’s split news

Taylor Swift She is enjoying a happy time.

While performing in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. On May 20, during the Eras Tour, pop singer shared an update on her life with fans. She said, “I’ve never been happier in all areas of my existence, and that includes my career.” TikTok video. “And I want to say thank you.”

Swift’s remarks come six months after the news that Swift and actor Joe Alwyn They had separated after six years of marriage, and there have also been rumors about her romance with and The Year 1975 singer Matty Healy.

E! News, have been spotted on group outings in recent weeks—most recently May 16. Matty has also attended several of Taylor’s concerts and even performed a few times with her opening act, Phoebe Bridgers.