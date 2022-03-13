Taylor Swift Is All In On The Punk Revival As She Sends A Sweet Gift To Avril Lavigne, Declaring She’s Her ‘Forever Fan’

It doesn’t really matter what it is. emo Batman Or Machine Gun Kelly goes viral with Paramore Pop punk is back and Avril Levigne is joining the party. The 37-year-old singer, who was popular as a teenager with “Complicated” “Sk8er Boi”Taylor Swift released a brand new album a few weeks ago.

Avril Lavigne’s latest record, Love SuxTaylor Swift wanted to ensure that the singer was aware of, which is a banger album. Following the album’s release, Swift sent Lavigne a bouquet of flowers with a note that read this:

Avril! I have been dancing in my kitchen to your amazing new album! It’s amazing, just like you. Your forever fan, Taylor.

It was a lovely gesture. Avril Lavandigne shared the note. Instagram And, when you speak to People , shared his feelings about being honored by the singer/songwriter. In Lavigne’s words:

She stated that she loves the songs and listens to them. It’s incredible. I remember when she performed ‘Complicated” on one of her tours that she sang it together four years ago.

Lavigne stated that it meant a lot to another woman in music industry to perform. “support”She was so grateful for her music that it made her day. According to the singer, they shared the stage together in 2015 for a duet performance of “Complicated” during Taylor Swift’s 1989 tour . It’s worth a look:

Per the video, it’s clear that Taylor Swift was super stoked to be on stage with Avril Lavigne then and is still cheering her on now that she’s taken a full plunge back into pop punk. Lavigne’s last record was 2019’s Head Above Water, which was a more slowed-down emotional album inspired by the singer’s battle with Lyme disease. On Love SuxLavigne discovers a “strong message of like self empowerment, self love, self worth.”

Lavigne said the album started with the titular track, which she wrote while going through a breakup. She feels like the album is about “being able to laugh at the crazy ride that love takes you on”Taylor Swift seems to be super into the new song, it sounds. Taylor Swift is well-known for hyping women up, and recently snapped a picture of herself with a sexy man. photo at The Batman screening to praise Zoë Kravitz Catwoman