Taylor Swift Halsey High Five for his Fourth Studio Album! Billboard Music Awards MGM Grand Garden

Taylor Swift was kind enough to give Halsey a shoutout. Swift expressed her excitement about the new album and gave Halsey an enthusiastic response. Swift was very appreciative of Halsey’s artistic contributions to the album.

Taylor Swift, a fellow singer and a huge fan of Halsey, is also a big fan. “Folklore” The crooner demonstrated it in a recent Twitter post. This was after Halsey released their fourth studio album. “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.”

The album came many months after the music star was away from the spotlight for a while. Halsey had been preparing to welcome daughter Ender Ridley Aydin and keeping up with fans on social media.

Taylor Swift and Halsey at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at MGM Grand Garden Arena, May 1, 2019,

SWIFT SENDS HER LOVE

Swift quoted Halsey’s tweet where the singer had introduced their album to fans and gave a little backstory to the music project. Swift Submitted She spoke about her feelings and noted how the album had made her feel. “blown away.”

She commended Halsey’s artistry, confessing that she was impressed by the singer’s “commitment to taking risks.”The “1989”A crooner shared the news that Halsey had given “a brave new era to dive into and explore together.”

Swift closed her shoutout encouraging Swift’s more than 88 million followers, to stream “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.” Halsey was touched by Swift’s kind words and quoted the tweet, Writing. “Thank you, T … means so so much.”

INSIDE THE PAIR’S FRIENDSHIP

The “Without Me”Crooner and The “Love Story” singers have Knowing each other for several years and have been friends all along. They are often seen supporting one another on social media.

Halsey was also open about Swift’s love and admiration in the past. The Grammy-winning singer released her ninth studio album. “Evermore,” Halsey supported her on Twitter.

I’m blown away by @halsey’s artistry and commitment to taking risks. This gives us all a new frontier to explore and dive into together. If I can’t have love, I want power is out now- please stream and buy the album, please!! https://t.co/ZZXXLuh1D7

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2021

Also, when Swift faced public drama regarding her music label, Halsey stood by her. Swift and Halsey have a close relationship that fans suspect Swift may have made their signature silk baby blankets for Halsey.

ALL ABOUT HALSEY’S FOURTH ALBUM

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” was released on August 27 to the delight of fans via Capitol Records. The album was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and featured 13 tracks.

In a statement: “Graveyard” the singer shared that the collection portrayed the message of the “Joys and horrors” of pregnancy and childbirth as it was released a month after they welcomed Ender.

Halsey also wrote the film experience that accompanied the album. The album cover art featured a photo of Halsey seated on a chair. It was a remarkable piece in its own right. “Game of Thrones-styled throne.”

The singer, who donned a regal silk lavender gown styled by Law Roach, had one part of their body and breast exposed while a child sat on their lap. Their head was adorned with a gold crown as they stared off in the distance.

The provocative cover was explained by the singer. Share in a statement that they wished for the album cover to convey the “sentiment” of Their pregnancy journey over the past few months.

The “Castle” crooner noted that their concept was to depict the idea that one could be a sexual being and a vessel for childbirth. Halsey said that they wanted both theories to co-exist.