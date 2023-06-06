Taylor Swift fans in frenzy as Lets Go (Battle) doesn’t include Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) tracklist

Taylor Swift recently released the tracklist for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and it does not feature the leaked track Lets Go (Battle) sending angry Swifties up in arms!

Taylor Swift‘s much-awaited Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album is all set to hit the floors on July 7.

The song list also has a number of unheard tracks labeled ‘from the vault.’ Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) tracklist will have 14 songs from the original album. It will also feature two previously released bonus tracks.

Finally, there are six ‘from the vault’ tracks that excited fans have never heard before.

Several Swifties took to Twitter to react to the upcoming album’s tracklist. However, a few fans went into meltdown after expecting the leaked track Lets Go (Battle) to be on there but not spotting it.

Fans in frenzy after Taylor Swift leaves Lets Go (Battle) out of upcoming album

Most Swifties were over the moon after seeing the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) tracklist. However, a few others could not hide their disappointment over Lets Go (Battle) being missing from the upcoming release.

“Say her name louder. Let’s Go (Battle) deserved to be on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” one fan commented.

“WHERE IS BATTLE (LET’S GO?)?????” a worked-up fan wrote in all capitals.

“I am not forgiving #TaylorSwift for not putting Let’s go (battle) on this album,” another emotional fan said.

“MISS TAYLOR SWIFT WHERE’S LET’S GO BATTLE,” a fourth person asked.

Some hoped that Taylor would have renamed the track and added it in.

“Taylor Alison Swift, you better have renamed let’s go (battle) meaning that it is in fact a speak now tv vault track or else…”

“manifesting Let’s Go (Battle) by Taylor Swift being on the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes soundtrack.”

HITC and GRV Media have reached out to Taylor Swift’s representative for comment.

Lets Go (Battle) was leaked in 2018

A report in Genius states that Lets Go (Battle) is an unreleased song by Taylor that leaked in November 2018.

However, fans reportedly found out about the song during the Speak Now era in 2010.

The outlet has mentioned the song’s lyrics and also notes that the song was produced by Nathan Chapman.

The lyrics go – “The first shot’s fired, everybody’s gathered around/ You’re looking at me like I tried to take you down/ No, no, that’s not what happened at all/ There’s no sound, I’m waiting on your next move/ A showdown and I know where to hit you/ But no, no, it’s not how I wanted this to go down.”

The chorus features the lyrics “And I used to be on your side/ Now it’s looking like we’re going to battle.”

A look at Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) tracklist

From the vault