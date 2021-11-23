Taylor Swift drops a new version of “Christmas Tree Farm”

Taylor Swift shared a new versionCheck out her 2019 festive tracks “Christmas Tree Farm” — listen to the “Old Timey Version”Below is the track.

The new version of the song, released as an Amazon Original, was recorded alongside an orchestra at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios, and sees strings and horns pepper the track, making it a grander affair than the original.

Talking about the new version Swift said: “This new version is amazing because it feels like it’s that more… sort of laidback Christmas feel of doing all your shopping and relaxing by a fire. Y’know, it’s definitely a little bit more of that old-school Christmas song feel.”

Listen to the track HereYou can watch the behind-the scenes video below to see its creation.