Taylor Swift drops a new version of “Christmas Tree Farm”

Taylor Swift shared a new versionCheck out her 2019 festive tracks “Christmas Tree Farm” — listen to the “Old Timey Version”Below is the track.
The new version of the song, released as an Amazon Original, was recorded alongside an orchestra at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios, and sees strings and horns pepper the track, making it a grander affair than the original.
Talking about the new version Swift said: “This new version is amazing because it feels like it’s that more… sort of laidback Christmas feel of doing all your shopping and relaxing by a fire. Y’know, it’s definitely a little bit more of that old-school Christmas song feel.”
Listen to the track HereYou can watch the behind-the scenes video below to see its creation.
This is the latest version of Swift’s Christmas song, which has been rerecorded many times before. She released the song earlier this month (Nov. 12). Red (Taylor’s Version), a remastered version of her 2012 album RedWhich? She reached number five in the UK with her fifth album, and it was only three years ago.
The new Red comes as part of Swift’s ongoing re-recording project, which was sparked by the sale of her original masters to businessman and manager Scooter Braun. Earlier this month, iHeartRadio announced that it would become the largest radio network in America. only play Swift’s new versions in the futureBraun is dealt a serious blow.
Swift also Directed and wrote a short film about the fan-favorite track in its new 10-minute version. “All Too Well” starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. The video was also released by her on Nov. 15 “I Bet You Think About Me” — one of the nine songs “from the vault” that didn’t make it onto the original album — directed and co-written by Blake Lively.
Review Red (Taylor’s Version)Rolling Stone U.K. stated: “In the battle of rouge against the industry machine, Red wins every time. And that’s why the most beautifully constructed pop record of 2012 is now the most beautifully reconstructed pop record of 2021.”