Taylor Swift Debuts “Speak Now” (Taylor’s Version) Song

Taylor Swift confirmed Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams’ duet on her upcoming release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Swift unveiled the full tracklist, including the secretive “From the Vault” songs of the album Monday morning in a tweet. Williams will feature on vault track “Castles Crumbling.” Fall Out Boy will feature on vault track “Electric Touch.”

“Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time The following are some examples of how to get started: ask them to sing on the album,” the singer wrote. “They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.”

I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most… pic.twitter.com/UJOqUNfCGp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 5, 2023

Over the weekend, Swifties began to buzz about a possible feature of Williams on Swift’s rerecorded third album when one Twitter a Video The singer receives a friendship bracelet made by fans at a Meet and Greet.

“Let me just tell you,” Williams said. “This is a very interesting time that you’re giving me this to wear.”

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” will include 16 songs from the original deluxe album, minus “If This Was a Movie,” which was rerecorded for “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).”

The six vault tracks are titled “Electric Touch (Featuring Fall Out Boy) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” “When Emma Falls in Love (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” “Castles Crumbling (Featuring Hayley Williams) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” “Foolish One (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” and “Timeless (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault).”

Swift’s past two rerecorded albums featured complex word scramble games for fans to figure out the vault track titles for themselves, but there was no such purple sparkly vault video this time around.

The singer first announced the summer release of her third studio album at Night 1 of her Nashville stop on the “Eras” Tour. In addition to the “From the Vault” songs that add new context to each one of Swift’s rereleased albums, fans — especially after Taylor Lautner stoked the flames — anticipate “Dear John (Taylor’s Version)” as well as the ever popular “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version).”