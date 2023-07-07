Taylor Swift changed the lyrics on Speak Now’s “Better Than Revenge”

Go to the corner now and sit down. Taylor Swift What did you do?

The singer has released a new song on July 7. Speak now (Taylor’s Version)., a re-recording of her 2010 album, featuring several previously unreleased “from the vault” tracks. Swifties are already paying attention to a slightly modified version of “Better than Revenge” on the new album.

The original recording of the song featured the lyrics, “She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think / She’s an actress / She’s better known for the things that she does / On the mattress.” However, in the new version of “Better Than Revenge,” the latter two lines, which had for years been slammed by many listeners as misogynistic, are now, “He was a moth to the flame / She was holding the matches.”

The Grammy-winning singer has spoken out about the lyrics. “I was 18 when I wrote that,” Swift, 33, told The Guardian“In 2014, you will be able to see the results of your work. It’s at that age where you start to believe anyone can take your boyfriend. When you get older, you learn that nobody can force someone to leave you.