Taylor Kinney’s Relationship Status What We Know About The ‘Chicago Fire’ Star’s Love Life

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney likes to keep a pretty low profile regarding his personal life. The 40-year old actor has kept his relationships private, except for one relationship with a pop star. So, who is Taylor Kinney now dating? Here’s a look at the current status of his love life.

Taylor Kinney Was Previously Engaged To Lady Gaga

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Taylor Kinney met Lady Gaga back in 2011 when he was cast in her music video for the song “Yoü and I.” The pair’s steamy on-set scenes quickly translated into real-life love, and the duo started dating soon after shooting wrapped.

“We had a good time. I think there was chemistry,” the Chicago P.D. actor said about the video in a 2015 interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live (as reported by ABC News). “I remember it was a late shoot. We were shooting until four or five in the morning or something like that. We exchanged information. A few weeks went by, and we kept in touch, and then that’s that.”

The couple made their relationship public shortly after dating, posting pics on social media and attending events together. While Kinney kept pretty quiet about their romance, Lady Gaga frequently gushed about her love for the Shameless star.

“He is the right guy,” the “Poker Face” singer said in a 2014 interview with Howard Stern (as reported by People). “I have that feeling. I know it. I really can’t imagine being with anyone other than who I’m with right now.”

In 2015, Kinney popped the question with a gorgeous, heart-shaped diamond on Valentine’s Day. “He gave me his heart on Valentine’s Day, and I said YES!” In an Instagram post, Lady Gaga announced their engagement.

Despite a promising start, Kinney & Gaga didn’t make it down the aisle. The couple split after being engaged for nearly a year and a half. They called it quit in July 2016. Lady Gaga said that the couple split was due to their busy careers, but they were still close friends.

“It’s just about life changes, and we all go through different stages, and we’re focused on different things,” the singer said in an interview with Howard Stern three months after their breakup. “I’m very close to Taylor. He’s been my lover and my friend for a long time. He’s been so supportive of [my] album [Joanne], and I support him on his show, Chicago Fire.”

Kinney never publicly commented about his split from the pop superstar. However, he did joke about not having an uncomplicated love life in a 2017 interview, saying: “My dating life is through Chicago Fire. I live vicariously through my character.”

He’s Been Keeping Things Quiet Since Their Split

(Jaguar PS/Shutterstock.com)

In the five years since Kinney’s split from Lady Gaga, The Vampire Diaries actor has kept a very low romantic profile. A few months after his split from Lady Gaga, “insiders” claimed he was dating waitress-turned-radiologist Alanna DiGiovanni. According to the report, they attended a Formula One race in Austin, Texas, and a Taylor Swift concert. DiGiovanni also allegedly traveled to Chicago to visit the actor on the set of the Chicago Fire. Not much else is known about the couple’s rumored relationship, or if it was even real, to begin with.

In September 2019, Kinney was photographed kissing an unidentified woman while hanging out at Columbia Kettle Works brewery in Columbia, Pennsylvania. And in March of 2020, the Chicago P.D. star posted a video of himself dancing to a Jon Pardi tune with a different mystery woman on Instagram. Kinney has not provided much evidence for speculation regarding his relationship except those brief encounters.

But the Pennsylvania-born actor has admitted he’s not set on a specific type when it comes to finding his dream girl. “I don’t think I have a type. I think it’s more of an energy,” Kinney said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I think of compatibility as the intangibles of something, and someone that you meet and connect with, and someone you can laugh with, and maybe share a [similar] sense of humor, then things go from there.”