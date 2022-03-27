Taylor Hawkins, legendary drummer for Foo Fighters, has died at the age of 50

Fans and fellow musicians mourn the sudden and devastating death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

News of the rockstar’s death sent shockwaves around the globe.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,”In a statement, the band stated. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins died Friday in Bogota, Colombia. The band was at the Festival Estereo Picnic to perform before they headed off to Lollapalooza (Brazil) on Sunday, February 27.

CNN reports that fans were already at the venue by 11 p.m. on Friday night when they heard the cancellation. Fans created a vigil near the same stage Hawkins was supposed to grace and placed candles in tribute. The message was projected on screens at the venue. “Taylor Hawkins Por Siempre,”This translates into “Taylor Hawkins Forever.”

Hawkins, who died shortly before his death, reportedly complained to staff at Casa Medina of chest pains. The AP reports that the Bogota municipal government issued a statement Saturday saying the city’s emergency center received a report of a patient with “chest pain” and sent an ambulance to Hawkins’ hotel room, but a private ambulance had already arrived.

Hawkins’ health care workers attempted to save him, but they were unable.

There has not yet been an official cause of death. Taylor Hawkins was fifty years old.

News of Hawkins’ death comes barely a year after the Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and one day after Foo Fighters announced they would be performing at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3.

Foo Fighters drummer Dave Grohl was the first to form the band. He formed it in 1994 after Nirvana, his previous group, had been disbanded by Kurt Kobain’s suicide. Hawkins was appointed the drummer for Foo Fighters after William Goldsmith, who had left the group in 1994. Hawkins was also the drummer for Alanis Morrissette prior to joining Foo Fighters.

In Dave Grohl’s recently released autobiography, “The Storyteller,”Foo Fighters frontman Hawkins fondly remembers Hawkins as his father, reminiscing on a hilarious tale about a cross country trip that the pair took in 1998. “Taylor and I had become practically inseparable since he had joined the band the year before, becoming devious partners in crime from day one,”Grohl wrote.

“Part Beavis and Butthead, part Dumb and Dumber, we were a hyperactive blur of Parliament Lights and air drumming wherever we went, so there was no one I would have rather shared this psychopathic safari with than Taylor.”

Across social media, Hawkins’ peers and fans have been sharing fond memories of the drummer. Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine shared a photo captioning the caption. “God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend.”

John Stamos, actor, shared a text message Hawkins recently sent him, writing. ‘Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that s*** together before we die’ Wise words from my friend- put that s*** together! I’m so f****** sad. Another one gone too soon.”

Miley Cyrus performed at the Bogota Festival as well. Miley shared a photo showing Hawkins, beaming, behind his drum kit writing. “This is how I’ll always remember you…My show tomorrow is dedicated to Taylor Hawkins.”

