Tay Guevara is the gorgeous AEW star that’s taking over the ring. She likes to pose in topless thongs and loves to do so.

All Elite Wrestling has been dominated by TAY MELO GUEVARA.

Brazilian goddess, 27 years old, has more than one million followers on social media.

Tay has become known for posting racy Instagram pictures, where she is seen often wearing a skimpy little bikini and tiny thong. Sometimes even less.

Tay, who holds a blue belt in Jiujitsu and a black belt in Judo, previously represented Brazil in junior levels of the latter sport, revealed Tay in the AEW Unrestricted Podcast.

In 2016, she failed to qualify for the Brazilian National Judo Team ahead of Rio de Janeiro’s Olympics.

In 2016, she was a part of the NXT Series in WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

The COVID-19 epidemic and the subsequent budget cuts forced the WWE to end its relationship with Tay four years after she had tried to leave the company due to her inability to appear. SportsKeeda.

Later that year she moved to AEW, where since then, she’s established herself as a mainstay. She competes in the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament, The Deadly Draw. The NWA World Women’s Championship. The AEW World Women’s Championship. And The AEW TBS Championship.

Tay and Sammy Guevara won the AAA World Mixed Championship Match in April. They defended it again in August before vacating their title.

Sammy is her husband and they were married in 2022.

The couple announced that they are expecting their first baby live on the air at AEW, Double or None, before Sammy lost to Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

They walked on stage with a number of posters. Read moreIt’s the time to play the match, followed by “but before …”” and “we want to tell you some exciting news”, concluding “we are going into labor!”

Last but not least, the board featured sonograms.

Sammy revealed to Sammy that Tay wrestled unknowingly while she was pregnant.

He also said that everyone was healthy except her opponent.

