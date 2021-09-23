‘Tattooist’ shows off her first ever inking on a client… but people REALLY hope it’s also her last

A WOMAN who wishes to become a professional tattooist has been slammed on TikTok for her poorly done and allegedly unsanitary tattoos.

The woman, believed to be called Sam, posted a video to her TikTok account, descendantofsalemwitches, in which she inks her first ever client.

3 Her lack of gloves sparked outrage Credit: /@descendantofsalemwitches/Tiktok

In the caption she writes: “I have to say it’s not bad for my first time tattooing on someone other than myself. I was nervous.”

But people in the comments couldn’t disagreed more with her and many thought she should not tattoo anyone else again.

The video has been viewed more than 5 million times. It is believed that the woman is from the US.

The tattoo depicts the outline of a woman’s head and a rose, in the form of a modern and simple line tattoo.

Many people commented that the tattoo was not done properly and suggested that Sam delete the video if they want to become tattoo artists.

One person said: “I have no idea why people let amateurs use them as practice.”

“You gotta start from somewhere but bro, you should have practiced more. It is bad and that’s just a fact.” Wrote one user, to which Sam replied: “Not a fact, an opinion.”

A third user joked: “Did you do it blindfolded while jumping on a trampoline?”

Sam stated in the comments that she was not upset by the reaction she got but was quick to defend herself in the comments.

Sam wrote, “For all of you negative people out here, I know that it’s not ideal. It’s a beautiful tattoo that she loves. It was my first tattoo on actual skin.

“While y’all hating go ahead and hit the like button.”

Sam discovered that she was wearing something else when she revealed her finished work. Sam had to wipe her clients’ backs with a paper towel, but Sam got more trouble because people were noticing what she wasn’t wearing.

While the video doesn’t show Sam actually doing the tattoo, it shows her wiping it afterwards. She is also wearing no gloves, which shocked many.

“If you actually want a future in tattooing, take this down. No decent tattoo shop would hire someone blatantly ignoring biohazard safety like this lol.” One user wrote.

Another commented: “No gloves? Did you close your eyes during the blood borne pathogens training?”

Sam wrote in the comments that she would pay to get it covered up if her friend wanted to get that done and that the woman in the video knew it was for practice and was not charged.

3 The tattoo reveal didn’t go as Sam expected Credit: /@descendantofsalemwitches/Tiktok

3 Lots of people commented on the fingers, wonky lines and eyelashes Credit: /@descendantofsalemwitches/Tiktok

